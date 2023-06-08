Succession Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Next

It’s finally happened – Succession has come to an end, unfortunately.

While it had a great four season run, the HBO original series that captured so many eyes and told the story of the Roys has finally ended. The finale was crazy, with even more intense episodes during Season 4, and so much more.

But what exactly is the Succession cast going to be doing next after their successful and critically acclaimed run on the HBO series? This is where you can expect to see them soon.

Brian Cox (Logan Roy)

Arguably the face of the franchise, Brian Cox as Logan Roy was a huge deal and truly captured what it was like to run a major media conglomerate while also being the patriarch of a ruthless family, and I don’t think anyone else could have played the part so perfectly. So, it’s not that much of a surprise that this veteran actor has plenty lined up after his lead part in the show.

Cox is set to star in a new Netflix film from famous duo of Joe and Anthony Russo, called The Electric State, according to NME . He is also set to appear alongside star Jennifer Coolidge , Gabrielle Union, and Dustin Hoffman in the new feature, Riff Raff, according to Deadline .

He will appear in a new coming-of-age film on Paramount+ called Little Wing, as well as in a new comedic film on HBO Max called The Parenting, according to Variety . Cox is also joining a new James Bond reality TV show called Road to a Million.

Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy)

Another face of the franchise, Jeremy Strong was the perfect Kendall Roy and he was even better in Season 4 of the series. While his father on the show, Brian Cox, has plenty lined up in television and film, Jeremy Strong is actually going to be switching mediums for a bit.

According to the New York Times, Strong is going to be returning to Broadway to star in a revival of Enemy of the People, which will begin early in 2024.

Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy)

Shiv Roy was another one of my personal favorites from the television series, and she was portrayed by the amazing Sarah Snook, who has had an amazing run as the character for the last few years.

Next up, Snook is going to appear in the Apple TV+ movie, The Beanie Bubble, which also features a star-studded cast with actors such as Zach Galifiankis, Elizabeth Banks, and Geraldine Viswanathan, according to Deadline. I can’t wait to see what this crazy movie entails – and how Snook is going to do in it.

Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans)

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom ended up becoming a sleeper hit for me on Succession, and over time I ended up really loving his character, so it’s no surprise that the actor has some new projects coming out.

According to Deadline , Macfadyen is actually going to be in the upcoming Deadpool 3, with whatever part he is playing kept under wraps right now. Macfadyen is also going to join the new Amazon Prime thriller, Holland, Michigan .

Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy)

Roman Roy is a character you can’t truly ever forget from Succession, and he was played by the amazing Kieran Culkin, who has some roles lined up after the show. It’s already announced that he is going to be returning to his role as Wallace in Scott Pilgrim: The Anime , which he first played in the 2010 film, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Culkin is also set to appear in the upcoming movie, A Real Pain, directed by Jesse Eisenberg, according to Collider .

Alan Ruck (Connor Roy)

Alan Ruck portrayed Connor Roy in Succession, and he has plenty of new projects set up for the next few years. According to Deadline , Ruck is set to appear in a new movie called Crust. He is also going to star in Wind River: The Next Chapter , as well as a new film called The Burial, which will be made by Amazon Studios.

Justine Lupe (Willa Ferreyra)

Willa was another character I didn’t think I’d end up liking as much as I did, but Justine Lupe did an excellent job portraying her. While Lupe doesn’t have anything lined up just yet, you can check out one of her most recent projects, Luckiest Girl Alive, on Netflix.

Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch)

Oh, I could go on for hours about cousin Greg , but for now, we’ll just talk about Nicholas Braun and how awesome he did portraying the character. At the time of this writing, in June 2023, Braun doesn’t have anything set up, but you can see him in his most recent film, Cat Person, where he starred opposite Emilia Jones.

Peter Friedman (Frank Vernon)

Frank Vernon was another character that was around for a while, and he is played by Peter Friedman. The actor is currently working on a short film titled X, but he was also recently in the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as George, so he’s certainly working outside of the Succession world already.

Fisher Stevens (Hugo Baker)

Hugo Baker ends up making it all the way to the end of Succession and he is played by Fisher Stevens. The actor, who has been in Hollywood for some time, has appeared in several Wes Anderson movies , and is set to also appear in the upcoming Asteroid City . Other than that, keep an eye out for him in the future.

David Rasche (Karl Muller)

Karl Muller was another associate of Logan’s and Waystar on Succession, and he was played by David Rasche. The actor doesn't have anything set up just yet, but his most recent film, About My Father, just released in theaters at the end of May 2023, so I’m sure it won’t be long before we see him again.

Hiam Abbass (Marcia Roy)

While Marcia Roy sort of stopped appearing as much as the series went on, Hiam Abbass’ incredible performance will live on forever. Coming up, Abbass is going to be in Insidious 5, according to Deadline , as a new addition to the beloved Insidious movies , as well as in the film, Come Together, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini)

You just gotta love Stewy and his attitude, and he was played by Arian Moayed. The actor has a new film coming up called Retribution that he is starring in alongside Liam Neeson according to Deadline , as well as a new film called House of Spoils alongside star Ariana DeBose and Barbie Ferreira, per Variety .

J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman)

Gerri was another character that I ended up loving on Succession until the end , and she was played by J. Smith-Cameron. Coming up, she is going to be in the latest adaptation of a John Green novel, Turtles All The Way Down, according to Deadline .

Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Matsson)

Last but not least, we need to talk about Alexander Skarsgård, who played Lukas Matsson in Seasons 3 and 4, a very prominent role . The actor has so much coming up. According to Collider , he’ll be in a new film called Eric Larue with Judy Greer. He will also be in a new feature, The Tiger, according to Deadline, where he will co-star with Dane DeHaan.

Skarsgård will also be in the thriller, The Pack, with leading lady Florence Pugh , according to Deadline , and the latest war film, Lee . Truly, he is going to be all over the place and I can’t wait.

This cast is honestly full of so much talent it’s going to be hard to keep track of where they are over the next several years, but just know you’ll be getting plenty of new movies and fun television shows from all of them. I’m so eager to see what they accomplish next.