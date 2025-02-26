Brie Larson On The Best Advice She Ever Got And What She Did After She Won Her Oscar

Brie Larson's list of best movies is impressive and diverse. From 21 Jump Street to the MCU to her Academy Award-winning Room, she's proven her status as one of Hollywood's finest. Now, she's opening up about the lessons she's learned during her career and what she did after she won her Oscar in 2016.

The Lessons in Chemistry actress has been known to sweetly help her co-stars as they navigate the superhero world. However, outside of imparting super advice, Brie Larson also shared her life's wisdom in her interview with BRIT+CO , recalling some impactful guidance she received:

‘When I think I know, I miss so much.’ We all get stuck in these things — I think an easy one to think about is like, you're in a fight with your sibling or your partner, and you are just so right in how angry you are. And then maybe the next day you wake up and you're like, ‘Maybe there was another side to that.’ And so we miss things when we're in a space where we believe that we know. Having an openness to what something can be or that things can be different than what you think makes things easier.

It’s true that when you get in a heated discussion with someone, it’s easy to just see things from your point of view and be closed off to other opinions. However, it’s very spot-on when people say that things look better in the morning. That way, you take time to breathe and reflect on where the other person is coming from to avoid being stuck in your way. Brie Larson is right in how important it is to have an “openness” to every situation. Not everything is always the way it seems, so it's important to examine it from all angles.

That kind of level-headed thinking makes Larson quite the role model, and it is just another reason why she deserves to be as successful and acclaimed as she is. She's worked hard for her success (as we'll discuss next), and she seems to be quite grounded overall.

When you think about all of the under-the-radar movies Brie Larson has been in throughout her career, it’s amazing that it all led to her being among the 2016 Oscar winners for her role in Room. After deservedly winning Best Actress , the Trainwreck star talked about what she did right after being awarded her golden statuette:

I probably drank champagne...I drank champagne and I put sneakers on, and then I went to the airport.

That sounds like a simple, relaxing way to end the night.

But, of course, we all know what else this actress did immediately after becoming an Oscar winner . She starred in a ton of massive action movies like Free Fire and Kong: Skull Island, and she got cast as the lead in Marvel’s first female-led film, Captain Marvel . Larson even showed off her directing chops in the Netflix movie Unicorn Store, which co-starred her MCU colleague, Samuel L. Jackson.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, even though the Golden Globe winner has been out of the film loop since The Marvels, I have no doubt she’ll return with another memorable role that’ll speak to audiences.