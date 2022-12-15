Ironheart Actress Shares How Brie Larson Sweetly Helped Her Navigate Going From ‘Human Female To Superhuman’
Now I need to see Captain Marvel and Ironheart meet in the MCU.
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially come to a close, but it introduced a ton of new exciting new characters. Throughout the last slate of movies, the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie was definitely Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In addition to Namor and the Talokan, the long-awaited sequel also introduced Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams aka Ironheart. And the Ironheart actress recently shared how Brie Larson sweetly helped Thorne navigate going from “human female to superhuman.” Looks like Larson is being a hero on and off camera.
Actress Dominique Thorne had a strong MCU debut in Black Panther 2, serving as one of the primary comedic forces in the otherwise quite powerful blockbuster. Fans are eager to see more of her character in her upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, as well as how she’ll factor into the larger shared universe. The If Beale Street Could Talk actress revealed to ScreenRant that Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson was able to provide some support and advice on this huge change to Thorne’s career. As she shared:
How sweet is that? While it remains to be seen if/when Ironheart and Captain Marvel might meet onscreen, it sounds like the two actresses behind those characters were able to form a bond made of kindness and respect. And for Dominique Thorne, that’s seemingly been a resource as she becomes a Marvel superhero in her own right. She previously recalled a sweet conversation she had with Robert Downey Jr. himself.
Dominique Thorne’s comments to ScreenRant help to peel back the curtain on what it’s like joining a behemoth franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s no doubt daunting to debut as a superhero so far into the story, but luckily she’s been able to connect with some of her peers like Brie Larson. And after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans are definitely eager to see her character step into the spotlight in Ironheart.
This isn’t the first time that some of the women of the MCU have offered advice and acceptance to newcomers. America Chavez actress Xochitl Gomez previously revealed how Elizabeth Olsen empowered her during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Spider-Man himself Tom Holland also got important advice from the Scarlet Witch actress. And it looks like Brie Larson continued that torch through her conversation with Dominique Thorne.
It’s obviously being set up that Riri Williams is going to be the next Iron Man-esque character, as we saw in both of the suits she used throughout Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Unfortunately the vibranium-infused one she constructed for the final battle wasn’t hers to keep, and Shuri ended up taking it back. Ironheart should presumably follow as she creates something new, and becomes a full-fledged superhero.
Black Panther 2 is still making money in theaters, and Ironheart is expected to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater in the New Year. As for when we’ll see Dominique Thorne and Brie Larson together on the big screen, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty feels like the strongest possibility. Although Captain Marvel is ultimately a cosmic hero, so it might not make sense for their characters to meet. We’ll just have to wait and see.
