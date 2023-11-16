A Bruce Willis Rumor Connecting Die Hard To Pearl Harbor Has Resurfaced, But Here's What I Believe Really Happened

The great Bruce Willis made it a point to work with all kinds of filmmakers over the course of his celebrated career, which sadly has been cut short due to his ongoing battle with aphasia and FTD . Willis was capable of quiet character-driven dramas like The Sixth Sense or Unbreakable . But he got his start in comedy, shining in the weekly television comedy Moonlighting (which just arrived on the streaming platform Hulu ). And he made his bones in action blockbusters such as Die Hard, The Fifth Element, The Last Boy Scout, and Michael Bay’s Armageddon. An old rumor connecting Willis to his Armageddon director is making the rounds once again, and I get why people are saying it. But no, Willis is not in the 2001 war epic Pearl Harbor, either in person or as a digital composition.

This one needs to be seen to be believed. Michael Bay directed Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale, Josh Hartnett, and Jennifer Garner in the war drama Pearl Harbor. And in one specific scene, Bruce Willis fans swear they spy the Die Hard actor in the background as an extra in a chaotic scene. Take a look at this clip, shared to Twitter :

In Pearl Harbor (2001) Michael Bay decided to digitally insert Bruce Willis as John McClane into the background of a scene. pic.twitter.com/WaSA3bo8AKNovember 15, 2023 See more

I went so far as to screen grab the background extra, because yeah, it really looks like Bruce Willis, circa Die Hard with a Vengeance (which some consider to be the best Die Hard sequel ever made).

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

Do a quick search on this rumor, however, and you will find the following on IMDB’s trivia page :

There is a persistent urban myth that a shot of Bruce Willis in full Die Hard (1988) gear was composited into the triage scene. The likeness is certainly very striking, but it is not Willis, it's a young extra.

I studied it. And I agree that the likeness is extremely striking. It looks very much like Bruce Willis as John McClane in the background of Pearl Harbor. But as people have pointed out in the comments of the Twitter post, the footage doesn’t match any moment from a Die Hard movie, so there’s no footage that could be digitally composited into the background of a scene. It would be a clever inside joke conducted by Michael Bay as a tribute to his Armageddon star, who did appear with Ben Affleck in the 1998 blockbuster (and even tried to break into a space shuttle while on the film’s set). But I don’t believe that was enough for Bay to include Willis in Pearl Harbor.