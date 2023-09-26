Bruce Willis Fans, Rejoice! We Finally Have A Date For When Moonlighting Starts Streaming

We have become pretty spoiled as a streaming society. There are so many shows we’ve come to love, and we are used to having them at our fingertips, from The Office being available on Peacock to the totality of Seinfeld being on Netflix . But one beloved television program has been lost to the archives for too long. Only, we’re now going to get it. Moonlighting will be made available to stream on Hulu beginning on October 10.

When it premiered on ABC on March 3, 1985, Moonlighting was unlike any other program playing on network television opposite it. Creator Glenn Gordon Caron modeled his stories after the fast-talking pitter-patter comedies from the 1940s, which pit Cary Grant against Katherine Hepburn or Rosalind Russell. And it made an overnight star out of New Jersey bartender and up-and-coming actor Bruce Willis .

The irony is that Moonlighting was constructed as a vehicle for Cybill Shepherd, who’d already had a movie modeling career to that point, and was being positioned as the lead for this hour-long comedy set in the Blue Moon Detective Agency. But Shepherd and Willis had combustible romantic chemistry, and an undercurrent to each Moonlighting episode became the build-up of the “will they or won’t they?” relationship between their characters, David Addison and Maddie Hayes.

Spoiler alert: They eventually did.

Shortly after kick starting his career on Moonlighting, Bruce Willis received yet another significant boost when his action movie Die Hard became a blockbuster sensation… and a strange addition to the canon of Christmas movies . From there, Willis would become a global superstar, best known for his roles in the action genre. But Moonlighting (as well as the sloppy but funny Blind Date from that same era) prove how adept Willis was at comedy, with his charisma acting as a secondary character helping him carry scenes and steal the show.