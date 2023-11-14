How Maria Shriver Is Helping Emma Heming Share ‘Guilt’ And ‘Hope’ Over Bruce Willis’ FTD Diagnosis

Bruce Willis had a long and wildly successful career, with his work touching the hearts of countless moviegoers over the years. But Willis ended up retiring as he and his family revealed his struggle with frontotemporal dementia. Since then, his wife Emma Heming Willis has been providing updates about his care, and how difficult it’s been on the family. And it turns out that Maria Shriver is helping Emma share her “guilt” and “hope” over Willis’ FTD diagnosis.

It’s been over a year since it was revealed that Willis was dealing with frontotemporal dementia, leading many fans to re-explore some of Bruce Willis’ best movies . One can only imagine what his loved ones are dealing with on a regular basis, and Emma Heming Willis recently used Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper to pen a letter about how she and the rest of the family are handling the challenges of his care. In her words:

I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don’t. When I’m able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it’s not lost on me that not all care partners can do that. When what I share about our family’s journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern. At the same time, I see that what I share matters to others who may be struggling, and in a small way makes them feel seen and understood.

Talk about honesty. While taking care of the Die Hard icon is no doubt a challenging and emotional experience, it sounds like Emma Heming Willis actually feels a ton of guilt. Mostly because they’re able to afford care and resources that other FTD families do not. It definitely sounds like she’s feeling a mixture of very strong emotions nowadays.

Emma Heming Willis has been praised by Bruce’s daughters for not only caring for their father, but for spreading awareness about frontotemporal dementia as a whole. And penning a newsletter for Shriver’s Sunday Paper is just the latest example of this. She’s also shared the way Willis is parenting despite the neurological challenges he’s facing. Later in that newsletter, Emma detailed the emotional journey she’s been experiencing, saying:

I have so much more hope today than I did after Bruce was first diagnosed. I understand this disease more now, and I’m now connected to an incredible community of support. I have hope in having found a new purpose—admittedly one I never would have gone looking for—using the spotlight to help and empower others. And I have hope in how our entire family can find joy in the small things, and in coming together to celebrate all the moments life has to offer.

While their lives may be very different, there’s clearly still so much loved shared within the Willis family unit. And it sounds like Emma Heming Willis is actually feeling more hopeful about the FTD diagnosis as time passes and they adjust to their new normal. Even if Emma has to ask paparazzi to stop calling out for Bruce Willis if they see him.