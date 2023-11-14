How Maria Shriver Is Helping Emma Heming Share ‘Guilt’ And ‘Hope’ Over Bruce Willis’ FTD Diagnosis
Emma Heming Willis has been open about the emotional journey she's gone through in relation to Bruce Willis' diagnosis.
Bruce Willis had a long and wildly successful career, with his work touching the hearts of countless moviegoers over the years. But Willis ended up retiring as he and his family revealed his struggle with frontotemporal dementia. Since then, his wife Emma Heming Willis has been providing updates about his care, and how difficult it’s been on the family. And it turns out that Maria Shriver is helping Emma share her “guilt” and “hope” over Willis’ FTD diagnosis.
It’s been over a year since it was revealed that Willis was dealing with frontotemporal dementia, leading many fans to re-explore some of Bruce Willis’ best movies. One can only imagine what his loved ones are dealing with on a regular basis, and Emma Heming Willis recently used Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper to pen a letter about how she and the rest of the family are handling the challenges of his care. In her words:
Talk about honesty. While taking care of the Die Hard icon is no doubt a challenging and emotional experience, it sounds like Emma Heming Willis actually feels a ton of guilt. Mostly because they’re able to afford care and resources that other FTD families do not. It definitely sounds like she’s feeling a mixture of very strong emotions nowadays.
Emma Heming Willis has been praised by Bruce’s daughters for not only caring for their father, but for spreading awareness about frontotemporal dementia as a whole. And penning a newsletter for Shriver’s Sunday Paper is just the latest example of this. She’s also shared the way Willis is parenting despite the neurological challenges he’s facing. Later in that newsletter, Emma detailed the emotional journey she’s been experiencing, saying:
While their lives may be very different, there’s clearly still so much loved shared within the Willis family unit. And it sounds like Emma Heming Willis is actually feeling more hopeful about the FTD diagnosis as time passes and they adjust to their new normal. Even if Emma has to ask paparazzi to stop calling out for Bruce Willis if they see him.
Bruce Willis’ legacy lives on through his filmography, including the annual debate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Ryan LaBee
By Laura Hurley
By Megan Behnke
By Mick Joest
By Carly Levy
By Erik Swann