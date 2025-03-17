The Story Behind How Tom Cruise Literally Outran The Cable Cam While Filming Mission: Impossible 3

News
By published

This doesn't sound impossible...just very, very tiring.

A frantic Tom Cruise stands in front of a doorway in Mission: Impossible III.
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Will The Final Reckoning be the end of Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt? That’s the impression we’ve been given heading into the lineup of 2025 movies, and that’s only growing stronger as everything we know about Mission: Impossible 8 develops. Should it be the final mission for Paramount’s answer to 007, there will still be plenty of stories to tell about how he’s earned more than a bit of rest.

An example recently shared by assistant director and producer Arthur Anderson absolutely fits those specs, as it involves that time Mission: Impossible III saw the Hollywood action hero doing his best Sonic the Hedgehog impression.

Sitting down with the folks at the the Mission based Light the Fuse podcast, Anderson ran down a tale of Mr. Cruise’s sprint through a crowded Shanghai scene, which as you’ll read below sounds quite Olympian in its results:

We can tell how fast he’s running, because we’ve got a speedometer on the computer. Tells you how fast the cable cam’s going. First time, he was running faster than the cable cam, and the final speed that he was running, it was 16.8 miles an hour. That’s like, Olympic. These sidewalks had bricks, they’re all over the place, he’s running through people, and he was just smokin’ it. I couldn’t believe it.

Knowing the actor’s dedication to action, and keeping in mind things like Tom Cruise’s 2024 Olympic feat, I’d totally believe that he could run 16.8 miles an hour in his best take. Sprinting through what this segment called “the longest run in the franchise” in terms of time, this propulsive moment of Mission: Impossible history saw some pretty personal stakes on the line.

Now if you haven’t seen all of the Mission: Impossible movies in order, or want a refresher in director J.J. Abrams’ 2006 masterpiece, that’s ok. Head over to your Paramount+ subscription portal of choice, and enjoy! It may sound weird, but as The Final Reckoning is upon us, I wouldn’t want to rob anyone of the joy of prepping to see the eighth (and potentially concluding) chapter unfold with the best context in mind.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to delve into the compete cinematic archives of the Impossible Missions Force! For as little as $7.99 a month, with the ad-free Showtime inclusive option priced at $12.99 a month, you can do just that! And when you're done running through Ethan Hunt's personal history, you can check out the original Mission: Impossible TV series, also included with your Paramount+ subscription.

View Deal

For those of you who stuck around, yes we are talking about the scene where Ethan ran through the streets of Shanghai, with an explosive charge counting down in his head, to make it to his then wife Julia (Michelle Monaghan). Making his way from rooftops, onto a bridge, and eventually the sidewalks, the IMF’s poster child for dedication doesn’t miss a step - and even narrowly avoids being hit by a truck in the process.

Adding all of those factors into Arthur Anderson’s Mission: Impossible III story makes for a potentially more impressive anecdote in the context of the picture. For your viewing pleasure, I now present that sequence to you, as one hell of a reference material:

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE III (2006) | The Shanghai Run | Ethan Running 4K UHD - YouTube MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE III (2006) | The Shanghai Run | Ethan Running 4K UHD - YouTube
Watch On

In the grand scheme of things, this feat doesn’t feel too impossible; especially when a recent Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible 8 stunt story saw him passing out during that upcoming aerial thrill we saw in the trailer. Should this actually be “The Final Reckoning,” I don’t think any of us will blame the man who does his own stunts either settling into more personal dramas, or going even bigger after a brief respite in another genre. Naturally, all involved will be reserving judgment until after the May 23rd release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, only in theaters.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Chris Pratt, dressed in a green Nike shirt and wearing a green A&#039;s hat in Moneyball.

That Time Chris Pratt Totally Flexed During His Moneyball Audition And Kicked Out Brad Pitt: 'This Is My House'
Gal Gadot in Snow White.

Gal Gadot Took Her Evil Queen Shenanigans To Disneyland After Snow White’s Premiere, And I’m Loving These Pics With Other Disney Villains
Tate McRae sings in the &quot;Revolving door&quot; music video, while Dylan Efron smiles on The Traitors

Traitors’ Dylan Efron Hilariously Floundered When Asked To Identify Tate McRae’s Butt, Then Got Into The Comments To Explain Himself
See more latest
Most Popular
Tate McRae sings in the &quot;Revolving door&quot; music video, while Dylan Efron smiles on The Traitors
Traitors’ Dylan Efron Hilariously Floundered When Asked To Identify Tate McRae’s Butt, Then Got Into The Comments To Explain Himself
Chris Pratt, dressed in a green Nike shirt and wearing a green A&#039;s hat in Moneyball.
That Time Chris Pratt Totally Flexed During His Moneyball Audition And Kicked Out Brad Pitt: 'This Is My House'
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo looking into a mirror in Wicked
New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 17 - 23)
Gal Gadot in Snow White.
Gal Gadot Took Her Evil Queen Shenanigans To Disneyland After Snow White’s Premiere, And I’m Loving These Pics With Other Disney Villains
Patrick Schwarzenegger on drugs in The White Lotus
I Thought White Lotus' Brotherly Kiss Would Have Broken The Internet, But It Was Another Moment From The Latest Episode That Did It
Rachel Zegler in Snow White.
Snow White Has Screened, And People Feel Strongly About Where It Ranks Among Disney’s Live-Action Remakes
Dave Chappelle performing stand up/Justin Bieber in a music video.
Dave Chappelle And Justin Bieber Have Apparently Been Hanging Out, And I Did Not Have It On My Bingo Card This Year
Paul Rudd as Ant-Man in Avengers: Endgame
Paul Rudd Offers Cryptic Update On MCU Return For Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars (And He's Much Better At This Than Tom Holland)
Oliver Stark on 9-1-1, Nathan Fillion on The Rookie.
Fans Want A Crossover With 9-1-1 And The Rookie, And Oliver Stark Shared Some Fun Ideas For How It Could Go Down
Conan O&#039;Brien in a tux next to giant Oscar statue for 2025 Academy Awards
Conan O'Brien Had The Funniest Response As The Academy Announced He'll Be Back As Our Oscars Host Next Year