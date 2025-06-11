After Robert Downey Jr. Gave Her His Stamp Of Approval, Ironheart’s Dominique Thorne Addressed Fans Who Aren’t On The Riri Williams 'Bandwagon'

Ironheart is the latest title on the schedule of upcoming Marvel shows, and it’ll mark the return of Dominique Thorne in the lead role of Riri Williams. Thorne made a splash as the character by way of her debut in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. A number of fans have seemingly embraced Riri, and even longtime Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. threw his support behind Thorne’s role. However, it seems there are still some people who seem hesitant to get on the Riri “bandwagon,” and Thorne has a message for them.

More than a few comparisons have been made between Riri and Tony Stark, who died at the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Not only are both character geniuses, but they’ve also obviously developed advanced suits of armor in their own ways. Stark is among the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and many still seem attached to the late do-gooder. When it comes to her own character, Dominique Thorne simply (and playfully) suggested that fans “get on the bandwagon” alongside Robert Downey Jr.:

I would say get on the bandwagon. It's here. We're here... I mean, Tony's on the bandwagon, so you know, what's the problem? RDJ is here. It's nice here. It's cute here. It's comfy here. It smells good here.

Honestly, I appreciate the Judas and the Black Messiah alum’s jovial appeal to the fandom. I also agree with it. While I’d like to see more of Riri in the MCU to get a better sense of who she is, I enjoyed what I saw of her in Wakanda Forever (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription). That film establishes her as a likable – and naturally heroic – character who proves she’s capable in a dangerous situation. All in all, Riri, who originally debuted in the comics in 2016, has a lot of potential within the cinematic universe.

Dominique Thorne’s upcoming show picks up with Riri just months after the event of the Black Panther sequel, at which point she returns home to Chicago and finds herself at a bit of a crossroads. Her luck seems to change, however, after she meets the enigmatic Parker Robbins (The Hood), who offers to help Williams build something truly “iconic.” The Ironheart trailer teases some big moments for Riri as well as some intriguing developments for Parker.

While this is definitely Riri’s series, I can understand why it’s hard not to think about Tony Stark or Robert Downey Jr. The beloved Oscar winner may not be a part of the Ironheart cast, but he has apparently been very impactful, from a behind-the-scenes standpoint. Aside from reaching out to Dominique Thorne after she landed the role, Downey also gave advice to Alden Ehrenreich, who plays Joe McGillicuddy on the show. (Fun fact: Ehrenreich, who worked with Downey on Oppenheimer, even introduced RDJ and Thorne.)

Tony Stark is missed, but Riri Williams is here, and she’s carving out her own lane for herself in the MCU. On top of that, there’s a firm chance that the character will return beyond her show, as Marvel Studios is rumored to be developing a production centered around its younger heroes. And, of course, there’s also the matter of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, which will surely assemble a host of familiar faces. So, with all this in mind, why not get in on the “cute” and “comfy” Riri bandwagon now?

Ironheart debuts on Disney+ with a three-episode premiere on June 24. While you wait for it, read up on other major titles that are set to hit the 2025 TV schedule.