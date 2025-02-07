‘There Were Times I Would Pass Out Physically.’ Tom Cruise’s Latest M:I Stunts Are Not For The Faint Of Heart, But Are Giving Top Gun Vibes
Tom Cruise is getting back in a plane for his next big Mission: Impossible stunt.
After so many delays, it’s difficult to keep track of Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning's release date, but it is nearly here. The project is on the 2025 movie schedule, and that means we’re only months away from seeing whatever insane things Tom Cruise gets up to in his latest outing as Ethan Hunt. He and director Christopher McQuarrie are promising the new film will push the boundaries of what Cruise has done before, and based on what they’re describing, it’s hard to disagree.
For a long time Mission: Impossible was Tom Cruise’s only franchise until the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun finally arrived. Fans of both franchises will probably want to be on hand for the actor’s new movie as Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning has an incredible moment with Tom Cruise in a plane that Christopher McQuarrie thinks will top any of the actor’s previous onscreen stunts. The director told Empire…
Topping what came before has been a major goal of each Mission: Impossible movie, but that bar has certainly been raised to an incredible height. Cruise has climbed sheer buildings, a move that required him to fire an insurance company, and ridden motorcycles off cliffs. It’s hard to imagine how they outdo any of that.
The one stunt we know about in the new Mission: Impossible, which McQuarrie is talking about here, involves Cruise hanging off a biplane as it flies through the air. Hanging off things from a dangerous height isn't unusual for the actor, but as Tom Cruise very well knows, airplanes can move in ways that trains and helicopters can't, and one assumes the new film will take full advantage of that fact.
While I’m sure there were plenty of precautions taken to make sure the actor didn’t fall off the thing, Cruise revealed that wasn’t the only danger he faced. At 10,000 feet he actually passed out due to lack of oxygen while filming the stunt. The actor said…
Considering Tom Cruise once did a HALO jump, he likely understands the risks that come with a lack of oxygen. Of course, at that time he had all sorts of equipment to make sure he didn't pass out.
A sequence like this could certainly be the highlight of the movie from a practical stunt standpoint, but Christopher McQuarrie makes it sound like there might be even more incredible stunts on offer. So, I think we're in for something truly wild when The Final Reckoning hits theaters on May 23.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Netflix Is Making A Movie Called Troll 2, And Oh My Gahhhhhhhd, I Hope They Change The Title
‘It’s One Month Per Ab.’ Miles Teller’s Update On Top Gun 3 Is Funny (And Honestly Fair)