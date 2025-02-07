‘There Were Times I Would Pass Out Physically.’ Tom Cruise’s Latest M:I Stunts Are Not For The Faint Of Heart, But Are Giving Top Gun Vibes

After so many delays, it’s difficult to keep track of Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning's release date, but it is nearly here. The project is on the 2025 movie schedule, and that means we’re only months away from seeing whatever insane things Tom Cruise gets up to in his latest outing as Ethan Hunt. He and director Christopher McQuarrie are promising the new film will push the boundaries of what Cruise has done before, and based on what they’re describing, it’s hard to disagree.

For a long time Mission: Impossible was Tom Cruise’s only franchise until the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun finally arrived. Fans of both franchises will probably want to be on hand for the actor’s new movie as Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning has an incredible moment with Tom Cruise in a plane that Christopher McQuarrie thinks will top any of the actor’s previous onscreen stunts. The director told Empire…

There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain. There would be a day in Africa — any day in Africa — where Tom would go out and do something that topped anything he had ever done before.

Topping what came before has been a major goal of each Mission: Impossible movie, but that bar has certainly been raised to an incredible height. Cruise has climbed sheer buildings, a move that required him to fire an insurance company, and ridden motorcycles off cliffs. It’s hard to imagine how they outdo any of that.

The one stunt we know about in the new Mission: Impossible, which McQuarrie is talking about here, involves Cruise hanging off a biplane as it flies through the air. Hanging off things from a dangerous height isn't unusual for the actor, but as Tom Cruise very well knows, airplanes can move in ways that trains and helicopters can't, and one assumes the new film will take full advantage of that fact.

While I’m sure there were plenty of precautions taken to make sure the actor didn’t fall off the thing, Cruise revealed that wasn’t the only danger he faced. At 10,000 feet he actually passed out due to lack of oxygen while filming the stunt. The actor said…

When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen. So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.

Considering Tom Cruise once did a HALO jump, he likely understands the risks that come with a lack of oxygen. Of course, at that time he had all sorts of equipment to make sure he didn't pass out.

A sequence like this could certainly be the highlight of the movie from a practical stunt standpoint, but Christopher McQuarrie makes it sound like there might be even more incredible stunts on offer. So, I think we're in for something truly wild when The Final Reckoning hits theaters on May 23.