‘Are You Not Entertained?!’ Christopher Nolan Geeked Out With Gladiator II Praise Like Only Christopher Nolan Can
Would you expect anything less?
With less than two weeks to go until the year is over, there’s been a lot of looking back at what was released on the 2024 movies schedule, particularly when it comes to the best of the best in the way of cinematic offerings. Alas, director Christopher Nolan didn’t provide any big screen entertainment this year, having already taken the film-loving world by storm with Oppenheimer last year, and currently getting his next movie underway, which will star Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Zendaya, among others. That said, he did geek out about Gladiator II like only Nolan could: with intelligent analysis. Not surprising, right?
Variety asked Nolan and other big-time directors to pick their favorite movies of 2024, and the Inception and Tenet helmer selected Ridley Scott’s latest feature, which arrived 24 years after the first Gladiator movie, which earned five Academy Awards and nominations in seven other categories. Nolan started off praising the Gladiator sequel with these words:
While Gladiator II hasn’t earned quite as much critical acclaim as its predecessor, which is ranked as one of the best movies of the 2000s, Christopher Nolan certainly isn’t alone in enjoying the sequel. Is it the most historically accurate movie? Obviously not, but that’s not the point. It’s supposed to deliver fantastical spectacle during the era of the Roman Empire that makes for a pleasant escape from real life, and Nolan was impressed with how Ridley Scott returned to this world. He continued:
Picking up two decades after the events of Gladiator, Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus Aurelius, the son of Russell Crowe’s Maximus who was previously played by Spencer Treat Clark. Like his father, he’s a prisoner who’s forced to fight as a gladiator, though in this story, it’s in service to Denzel Washington’s Macrinus, who’s looking to overthrow emperors Geta and Caracalla, respectively played by Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger. Christopher Nolan concluded his complimentary essay on Gladiator II by writing:
So yeah, Christopher Nolan poured a lot of thought into his appreciation for Gladiator II, and rightly so! Currently the sequel has a 71% Tomatometer and and 82% Popcornmeter (previously known as the Audience Score) on Rotten Tomatoes. So again, it’s not measuring up to the quality of Gladiator overall, but Nolan liked what it delivered and then some. Now I wonder how often he’ll end up rewatching it.
Gladiator II is still playing in theaters for either those who haven’t seen it yet or are in the mood for another viewing. Then it’s expected that the sequel will become available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription sometime in 2025.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.