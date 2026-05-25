Christopher Nolan's Latest Movie Theaters Statements Were Not The Popular Take, But I Love His 'Confidence'
Long live movie theaters!
On the cusp of perhaps Christopher Nolan’s biggest swing in theatrical storytelling with The Odyssey hitting theaters the 2026 movie schedule in a couple of months, the director believes that movie theaters will be around for the long haul and not just in the short term.
Despite many (most?) people thinking they are on their way out, or at least becoming more of a specialty, in the age of home theaters and streaming services, Nolan makes a great case for why they will survive. After hearing Nolan’s remarks, not only do I love his "confidence," but I also agree with everything he said. Hollywood is changing, but (hopefully) there will always be room for theaters.
Nolan Still Believes In Theaters
In the streaming era, especially post-pandemic, movie theaters have struggled at times. No one can dispute that, even if theater owners are bullish right now. That doesn’t mean they are going the way of the dodo bird, either. Sure, things are changing. We may, in fact, reach a time where there isn’t a theater in every town, or the number of theaters will be greatly reduced, but there will always be a place for them. Nolan understands that.
In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, promoting his upcoming epic, The Odyssey, Nolan explained his reasoning:
He goes on to compare it to a medium that has been around for as long as The Odyssey has been around, the other kind of theater. Nolan said:
This really hit home for me, and is why I ultimately completely agree with the Oppenheimer director. There is something special about seeing a story being told with a group of people, both friends and strangers. Just as Homer told his story through a poem in ancient Greece, so does Nolan speak to his modern audience in his best movies. Yes, the mediums are very different, but the results are the same. A communal experience with people reacting to the story in real time.
I don’t think Nolan is delusional here. He acknowledges that Hollywood and the people who watch its movies are changing. He notes that he grew up watching movies like Blade Runner dozens of times on VHS, just as people watch movies on iPads today. That doesn’t mean people won’t still want to see movies in the dark in a chilly theater on the big screen with other people sharing in their experience. I completely agree, and I can’t wait to see The Odyssey on the biggest screen possible.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.