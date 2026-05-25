Anne Hathaway Just Answered A Big Devil Wears Prada 2 Question I Had About Andy: ‘We Thought About That Obsessively’

Warning! The following contains spoilers from The Devil Wears Prada 2. So, read at your own risk!

After it was revealed that The Devil Wears Prada was getting a sequel, fans had a lot of questions about what was ahead for the characters. Given the franchise's emphasis on fine clothes, it seemed like a given that Andy, Miranda, Emily, and Nigel would be in the New York fashion scene. But, when the first trailer for the anticipated sequel came out, I was left scratching my head regarding one detail about Andy. Fortunately, lead actress Anne Hathaway has provided some clarity on that.

The last time we saw Andy Sachs, she decided she was done with being Miranda Priestly’s abiding assistant at Runway and headed to an interview with Mirror magazine. But, 20 years later, the trailer for DWP2 revealed that Andy was back working at Runway! I thought she decided to move on from fashion journalism and discover more of her niche. When Anne Hathaway spoke with Elle, she recalled how she was “obsessively” wondering about Andy's return to the brand, before reaching a conclusion:

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We thought about that obsessively. I was like, ‘But I threw my phone in the fountain!’ But I think Aline [Brosh McKenna, the screenwriter] nailed it. We can be many things. Just because you work in a women’s magazine doesn’t mean you’re not a serious person.

Well, that makes sense. Those familiar with The Devil Wears Prada’s iconic quotes, surely know Miranda gives her iconic speech about the importance of the fashion industry as well as its designers making clothes for the masses. With a magazine like Runway, readers like Andy are shown that they’re already part of the fashion world and how the clothes they wear help shape their identity. So, all in all, Andy understands the importance of the business and is willing to return to her roots if necessary.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 sheds light on Andy having became a serious journalist in New York City, like she always wanted. But, when her entire newsroom is laid off and Runway needs their reputation saved after a controversial puff piece, the head of Runway’s parent company recruits Andy to return to save the magazine.

However, it’s important to know that Andy did not come back in the belittling position of taking orders from Miranda again. With all of the experience Andy acquired throughout her two-decade-long journalism career, she became Runway’s Features Editor. That’s how you climb up the ladder of success!

It was a genuine relief for me to see Andy come back in a leadership position. I’d have been really disappointed if she reverted to being the passive assistant again, which ultimately made her unhappy. And, with her return, she's taken more seriously by the staff, and even her huge wardrobe change exudes the character's greater sense of confidence. Even if Miranda initially acts as if she's forgotten Andy, viewers know even she is starting to see her former assistant in a whole new light.

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Yes, it was initially jarring to consider that Andy would return to Runaway after her initial stint, but I applaud Anne Hathaway and the film's creative team for putting so much thought into all. Ultimately, what fans see is Andy transition from a nervous editor’s assistant to a powerhouse features editor. Maybe if Hathaway does decide to take on a third movie, we could see Andy even running Runway if Miranda decided to retire.

If you’re curious to see how Andy shapes Runway, know that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is playing in theaters now alongside other 2026 movie releases.