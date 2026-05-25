Fans Are Pointing Out The Cool Way Mandalorian And Grogu Paid Homage To The Two Guys Who Actually Wear The Suit For Most Of The Star Wars Movie

Pedro Pascal may be the face and voice most audiences associate with Din Djarin, but the 2026 movie calendar release, The Mandalorian and Grogu, appears to be giving some serious love to the performers, like Brendan Wayne, who physically bring Mando to life inside the armor. And honestly, fans are very much noticing. That's evident due to the fact that many are taking to social media to give props to the two guys who really wear the suit for most of the runtime.

A theater-shot image of the movie’s cast credits started circulating on X, showing Pedro Pascal billed as The Mandalorian, followed immediately by Brendan Wayne as “The Mandalorian Suit Performer” and Lateef Crowder as “The Mandalorian Stunt Performer.” That’s notable because Wayne and Crowder have long been major parts of the character’s physical performance, with Wayne handling much of Mando’s in-suit presence and Crowder contributing stunt and action work.

That credit placement has now sparked its own little Star Wars debate. Is it unusual for a suit performer and stunt performer to be billed so prominently alongside the star of the movie? Fans can’t seem to agree, but a lot of them are happy to see Wayne and Crowder get that kind of recognition.

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(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Fans Respond To Top Billing For Mando Suit Performers

The original post from Best of Star Wars on X pointed out that it is “highly irregular” for stunt performers to share top billing with the lead actor or actress, before asking how often Pascal was actually on screen during the film. That question kicked open the usual Star Wars discourse sarlaac pit, but a lot of fans focused on something more positive: Wayne and Crowder getting visible credit. Some of the reactions included:

@MegaTalinArt: “I love that they even were listed high in the opening credits as well, very respectable to the guys bringing Mando to life.”

“I love that they even were listed high in the opening credits as well, very respectable to the guys bringing Mando to life.” @ponton20: “Shouldn’t it be celebrated more the suit and stunt guys are up there, than using it to bash Pedro??”

“Shouldn’t it be celebrated more the suit and stunt guys are up there, than using it to bash Pedro??” @NightWolve75: “So the Mando ‘suit wearers’ did most of the on-screen work then, fair/makes sense they’d get credited at the top like this.”

“So the Mando ‘suit wearers’ did most of the on-screen work then, fair/makes sense they’d get credited at the top like this.” @joeyscocoa: “Pedro did say in one of the interviews published yday or so that he was on set ‘quite a lot’ even when the stunt ppl were, but he also never holds back his praise for them bringing Mando to life with him, so ye.”

That last point feels important. Pascal has often spoken warmly about the people who help create Din Djarin, and this credit placement feels less like a weird demotion of him and more like a cool acknowledgment of how collaborative this character has always been.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars Has A Long History With Shared Physical Performances

Of course, because this is Star Wars, fans immediately started pulling historical receipts. One user, @Brahbocop, posted a classic credit image showing Frank Oz performing Yoda, James Earl Jones as the voice of Darth Vader and David Prowse as Darth Vader. Another fan, @feline_ranger, called the Mando crediting “a posthumous apology to David Prowse,” arguing:

It's a posthumous apology to David Prowse, who was absolutely justified to be upset about not being co-billed as Darth Vader since the physical performance was all his. I find your lack of historical knowledge disturbing.

That comparison is not perfect, but it does get at why this is interesting. Din Djarin is a masked character for most of his screen time. Voice, body language and stunt work all matter.

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Not everyone understood the arrangement. @RedWingsDoc asked, “Wait, am I naive in thinking that Pascal was in the suit the whole time?” Meanwhile, @Scareywrestrock even admitted to only just hearing the term “suit performer” for the first time. Fair questions, honestly. The best masked characters can make the labor behind the performance easier to miss.

That’s what makes the credit placement so cool. It pulls the curtain back just enough to remind fans that one person does not create Mando, as it's a group effort. Pedro Pascal gives him the voice, Wayne gives him that lived-in gunslinger presence, and Crowder helps sell the action when called for.

So, yes, fans can argue about who was in the suit and when. That’s the internet’s favorite little swamp hobby. But the bigger takeaway is simpler: The Mandalorian and Grogu seems to have given Wayne and Crowder the kind of visible credit that performers behind masked characters do not always get, and that’s worth celebrating.