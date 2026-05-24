Florence Pugh Is Back In A Sheerly Stunning See-Through Dress

As Marvel fans await Florence Pugh’s return as Yelena Belova in upcoming MCU epic Avengers: Doomsday, and Dune fans await her return as Princess Irulan in the third film — releasing on the same day, no less — the actress is busy keeping sheer dresses front of mind heading into the summer. Pugh not so long ago made the sheer dress a “free the nipple” statement, and her latest see-through look is surprisingly intricate and unsurprisingly divine.

Pugh is a standard-setter for this fashion trend, and is not interested in hearing others’ complaints as she brings her brings her nipple-freeing looks to life. The occasion for the sheer-tastic look below was the 30th birthday celebration of fashion designer Harris Reed, who opted for his own sheer outfit to usher in his next decade. Pugh shared a pic from the event on her Instagram, as seen below.

(Image credit: Florence Pugh, Harris Reed)

(Anyone wondering just how sheer the back of Pugh’s dress is need not seek out the help of oracles on high. Reed also shared a close-up shot of both of their backsides, and there’s no mistaking which body parts are on display, though everyone's nether regions are covered up.)

Latest Videos From

This dress is certainly stunning from any angle, and I'd love to know how flexible that fabric is, as well as whether the fuzzy bits are soft like fur or if they're more straw-like to help everything stay lifted. Regardless of if it's all extremely soft or weirdly scratchy, it's another big win for Pugh's see-through fashion picks. Not as simple as some of her looks have been, with full head-to-toe theming, as opposed to just rocking a sheer skirts with non-sheer tops.

Gotta give Harris Reed props for going with a sheer look at the same time as Pugh. Birthday or not, that's quite the challenge, but it looks like everyone had a great time.

Pugh actually went with the opposite of a sheer dress while celebrating her 30th birthday earlier this year. But that was less to do with making or breaking fashion trends, and more to do with her being in the snowy Alps for the occasion, which can make extremely thin and wispy fabrics a less than ideal outfit.

Amusingly enough (or not), Pugh's next high-profile project is one in which wearing a sheer dress of any kind would break all the laws of reality. She's set to star in the limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck's 1952 magnum opus East of Eden, which was developed by Zoe Kazan. (Her grandfather Elia Kazan directed the 1955 film.) The first trailer for the 2026 Netflix release dropped recently, and it looks like it'll definitely get viewers talking. Albeit not about any see-through fashion choices.