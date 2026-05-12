Christopher Nolan Invokes Interstellar While Addressing Critiques Of The Odyssey, And I Think He Makes A Great Point

Of all the titles that make up the 2026 movie schedule, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is easily one of the most talked-about entries on it. Not all that buzz has been totally positive, though, as some Internet users are already sharing gripes with the film ahead of its release. Up until this point, Nolan has pretty much let the footage of the film speak for itself, but he’s now weighing in the critiques. In doing so, he even mentions Interstellar, and I really appreciate the thoughtful point he makes.

A portion of people complained following the release of the first Odyssey trailer near the end of 2025, noting details that they believed to be historically inaccurate for the Greek epic. The costumes worn by some of the characters as well as the accents the stars used for their performances were just some of the elements that stirred up debates. Nolan discussed the viral chatter while participating in Time’s cover story about his latest film. The British director specifically mentioned Interstellar to illustrate his approach to world-building:

For Interstellar, you’re looking at, ‘What is the best speculation of the future?’ When you’re looking at the ancient past, it’s actually the same thing. ‘What is the best speculation and how can I use that to create a world?’ Hopefully they’ll enjoy the film, even if they don’t agree with everything. We had a lot of scientists complain about Interstellar. But you just don’t want people to think that you took it on frivolously.

More on The Odyssey (Image credit: Universal Pictures/ Warner Bros. ) The Key Lesson Christopher Nolan Learned From The Dark Knight Trilogy That He Held Onto While Making The Odyssey

Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi epic may be about the future as opposed to the past like The Odyssey, but he presents some sound logic here. As mentioned in the article, the public’s knowledge of the Bronze Age comes from “very fragmentary archeological records.” With that, creative liberties needed to be made, so it would make sense for Nolan to try to fill in gaps where needed as he did with his astronaut drama. On top of that, let’s remember that while that space film has been critiqued, it’s still considered to be one of the best Nolan movies.

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In regard to The Odyssey, the armor worn by Agamemnon (Benny Safdie) has been heavily discussed, with some history aficionados arguing against its dark and glossy finish. Nolan went on to explain the practical reasons for that costume’s look as well as the weapon designs:

There are Mycenaean daggers that are blackened bronze. The theory is they probably could have blackened bronze in those days. You take bronze, you add more gold and silver to it and then use sulfur. With Agamemnon, Ellen [Mirojnick], our costume designer, is trying to communicate how elevated he is relative to everyone else. You do that through materials that would be very expensive.

What it sounds like is that the Dark Knight helmer isn’t exactly trying to lean heavily on just the Bronze Age to inform the aesthetic for his film. On that note, he also shared the following sentiments:

The oldest depictions of Homeric characters tend to be depicted in the manner of people living in Homer’s time. So there’s a pretty strong case there for portraying things that way because that’s the way the first audience received the story.

Based on Homer’s epic poem, The Odyssey chronicles the journey of Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, who braves extreme dangers to return to his family in Ithaca after the end of The Trojan War. Nolan has apparently pulled out all the stops for this film, as he’s not only shot it solely with IMAX cameras but also put a firm emphasis on practical effects. Matt Damon previously noted the rough conditions, but he also expressed his appreciation for Nolan’s old-school filmmaking approach.

I’m certainly not one to bet against Christopher Nolan, so I won’t be critiquing The Odyssey until it hit theaters on July 17. Should the film be as engrossing and epic as the trailers and TV spots suggest, I think any concerns that some viewers have about historical accuracy will fall by the wayside.