There's A Big Reason Movie Theater Owners Are Optimistic About 2026 (And They Can Thank Project Hail Mary And Super Mario)

It’s no secret that the past few years have been brutal for the movie theater business. Audiences haven’t been turning out the way they once did for big-budget releases, new superhero movies, and franchises. Not that long ago, it genuinely felt like the communal theatrical experience might be on its last legs. But four months into the 2026 movie calendar, and the mood around theaters feels different. For the first time in a while, there’s something that looks like real momentum, and a big part of that comes down to the massive box office success of Project Hail Mary and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

According to Page Six , the industry is now on track to surpass $9 billion at the domestic box office in 2026. That would mark the first time in nearly a decade that theaters have hit that milestone. It’s a meaningful shift after years of pandemic fallout, labor strikes, and the long tail of streaming-first strategies that changed how audiences watch movies.

Two years ago at CinemaCon, the unofficial message was simple: survive until 2025. Studios were still dealing with the effects of the 2023 labor strikes, and theaters were trying to rebuild audiences who had grown comfortable watching new releases at home during the COVID pandemic.

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Unfortunately, last year didn’t quite deliver the turnaround many expected. Even major releases struggled to restore confidence fully, and there was a growing sense that the theatrical business might have permanently shrunk. That’s why 2026 feels different.

(Image credit: Illumination / Nintendo)

Despite the less-than-stellar critical response, Nintendo fans and families have been turning out for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The new video game adaptation opened to a massive $190 million over five days, proving once again that family-friendly, broadly appealing franchises can still drive huge crowds to theaters.

Meanwhile, the book-to-screen adaptation of Andy Weir’s Project Hail Mary has exceeded expectations, giving the box office consistent, cross-genre appeal. Brandon Katz, Director of Insights & Content Strategy at Greenlight Analytics, summed it up pretty poetically, speaking to the outlet, he said:

Try as they might, the powers that be thankfully cannot force this beloved business into extinction. This year’s rising ticket revenue is largely due to an increase in the number of wide releases scheduled. It’s a bit of an, ‘If you build it, they will come’ situation.

Audiences definitely showed up in the year’s first quarter. And it seems Katz's sentiments are true. When studios give people a reason to leave the house, they will. Beyond those early hits, the rest of the calendar is stacked in a way that leaves me hopeful.

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There are multiple new Marvel releases on the way, with the first Avengers movie in seven years and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Mandalorian & Grogu are bringing a major Star Wars story back to theaters. Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is shaping up as a large-scale, prestige-driven experience. And Dune: Part Three will close out Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi trilogy.

Seeing the success of Project Hail Mary and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie makes me optimistic that these releases will find success.

As exciting as the milestone of crossing $9 billion is, it’s still below the pre-pandemic norm, when the box office regularly cleared $11 billion annually. Audience habits have changed, and there’s no guarantee they’ll fully return to what they once were. But at the same time, industry analysts have pointed out that rising costs in other areas, like sports broadcasting rights, could eventually shift how studios allocate their budgets. That could mean fewer scripted projects in some areas, which may, ironically, push more focus back toward theatrical releases.

After years of uncertainty, the box office isn’t just holding on, but showing signs of life again. And if 2026 continues on its current trajectory, theater owners may finally be looking at a genuine comeback story.