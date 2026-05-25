Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Will Feature Something I've Been Begging To See

It's been a rough time for Star Trek fans as of late, but Strange New Worlds' Season 4 premiere as part of the 2026 TV schedule has offered reasons to be excited. Ahead of the show's return in July for those with a Paramount+ subscription, we're now getting a real idea of what to expect. On that note, it seems fans like myself are going to get more of something they've been asking about for a while, and I couldn't be happier about it!

Strange New Worlds Season 4 Will Highlight Those Not On "Kirk's Enterprise"

According to a new summer preview from Polygon, Strange New Worlds will step away from seasonal big bads in Season 4 and put the focus back on the bridge crew. Specifically, fans can expect episodes that center around the people who aren't in "Kirk's Enterprise," and that's very exciting to hear.

It's also already known that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is making way for Sulu and "Bones" McCoy. However, in conjunction with the notion of more character-driven stories, the series will also prepare Erica Ortegas, Una Chin-Riley, and Erica Ortegas for their eventual exits. Presumably, this will set some of them on the path to appear in future adventures, though don't be surprised if one of them leaves the Enterprise in a casket.

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If any Star Trek fans are reading this and are skeptical, I get it. We've been promised more of Melissa Navia's Ortegas in the past and, while Season 3 was a step in the right direction, it still feels we know so little about her. The same is true with Una and La'an, who have more or less become filler characters following their major arcs in early seasons. Hopefully, this season does right by them, and sets the stage for their exits as well as opens the door to future appearances in other shows. At the same time, it'll just be great to get more episodes centered around specific characters in general.

What Else Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 About?

A season centered entirely on the characters who won't be on Kirk's Enterprise would be daring, but fans surely already know enough to feel sure that won't be the only thing Strange New Worlds does ahead of closing out things in Season 5. The fandom was teased with the existence of an episode in which the crew would be turned into puppets, and the teaser trailer revealed there will be dinosaurs as well.

More On Star Trek: Strange New Worlds After Hearing Star Trek's Rebecca Romijn Talk About Strange New Worlds' Final Season, I Don't Think I'm Ready

The cast and crew seem pretty jazzed for fans to see it, but whether it'll be well-received depends on fans (and critics). It's safe to say morale is pretty low following the cancellation of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which means no shows are currently in development as far as the general public knows.

However, there is hope that San Diego Comic-Con will bring more news of upcoming projects, but that's not a guarantee. Until then, I continue to look ahead to the Trek shows we do have on the way, which as of writing is two seasons of Strange New Worlds and one more season of Starfleet Academy.

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Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Tune in for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 should be a treat due to those varied and character-driven stories, and I'm hoping they collectively set the stage for a spectacular final season. Fortunately, the cast seems pretty positive that it's something the fans will love, so I'm putting my trust in their judgment. The season premieres on Paramount+ on July 23.