Insider Drops Claims About How Kendall Jenner And Jacob Elordi’s Relationship Is Going After Their Hawaii Trip

There seems to be a new celebrity couple on the scene, and it’s none other than Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi. Earlier this year, the two stars became romantically linked and, since then, a number of interested parties have apparently been keeping tabs on them. More recently, the two stars made headlines when they traveled to Hawaii together. Now, an insider is dropping claims in regard to where Elordi (28) and Jenner (30) stand following that excursion. And, if this person is to be believed, this trip is a major turning point.

Jenner and Elordi reportedly visited the Aloha State earlier this month and, during that time, paparazzi snapped some photos of them relaxing alone at a beach. Aside from sharing those pictures, Page Six also spoke with a source following the trip. The unnamed person alleged that the vacation brought the A-listers even closer together. Jenner is reportedly even having some strong feelings about the Frankenstein star, as the insider claimed:

Kendall really didn’t expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything. They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It’s becoming a lot more serious than she expected.

This Elordi/Jenner relationship is purportedly due in great part to the efforts of Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner. For over three years now, Kylie has been dating Timothée Chalamet and, as a result, she’s been a fixture at awards shows. During this past awards season, Kylie was in Elordi’s orbit, and she allegedly took the initiative to link him up with Kendall. Thanks to that reported “alpha” sister move, Kendall now apparently finds herself in a relationship she’s pleased with:

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[She’s] really happy right now and loves how easy things feel…. Her friends and family can see how much she likes him.

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Kendall Jenner has dated a few celebrities over the years, with one of the most notable being Harry Styles. Jenner and Styles reportedly dated off and on between 2013 and 2016 before officially calling it quits. By 2020, the model and media personality began dating NBA player Devin Booker, and that relationship allegedly lasted through 2022. By 2023, Jenner was rumored to be dating Bad Bunny, and that was later confirmed. Ultimately, Jenner and the Puerto Rican rapper went their separate ways in 2024.

When it came to Jacob Elordi, Jenner was allegedly “hesitant” to strike up a relationship with him. Those alleged concerns purportedly stemmed from Jenner and Elordi having known each other for a while prior to becoming an item, and Jenner reportedly didn’t want to hurt their friendship. Still, based on what’s been said as of late, the two seem to be doing just fine and, per a report from TMZ, the couple just enjoyed a lovely dinner together in Montecito over last weekend.

Those who are digging this budding relationship between Elordi and Jenner are just going to have to wait and see how it all pans out. In the meantime, fans can see Jenner alongside her relatives on The Kardashians, as all seven seasons are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.