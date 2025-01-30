CinemaBlend Is Adding A Comment Section
We're launching comments so you can share your thoughts.
At CinemaBlend, we pride ourselves on being fans. We all got into this business because many of our best and most vibrant memories came from being fans, and now, we want to give all of you a voice too. We're launching an online community here at CinemaBlend, and that'll start with turning on comments below most of our articles.
The goal for the comment section is to become the best place for thoughtful discussion on the article topics. We want to develop a space that will allow you to share your passion and have conversations built on a foundation of respect and common interests.
That means, if you want to be a part of that community and have commenting privileges, you need to keep disagreements respectful. Having different opinions about a TV show or movie is perfectly normal. There are plenty of so-called classics I don't have a taste for, but personally attacking people or communicating with angry and intolerant desperation is not healthy. It also doesn't make for a community that healthy, well-adjusted people want to be a part of. So, if you can't comment in a thoughtful way, you'll lose those privileges.
For those of you who can follow the rules, let's build a strong community together!
So, how do you get started?
Commenting on CinemaBlend is easy enough to do. First off all please read our community guidelines before commenting. These set out the baseline rules and expectations for commenting here. Afterwards, you can either click to sign up at the top right of the page or below the article.
Once you’ve done this, you can add your thoughts, and if your comments follow our guidelines, they will be posted to the site.
In order to leave comments on the CinemaBlend website, all users must be registered and logged in to comment on stories, in accordance with our Terms of Use.
Please note that not all articles will have commenting available. If this is the case then do not try to discuss in other comment sections, they have been closed for a reason, which is potentially of a legal nature.
Additional Important Information
- Comments can be edited or deleted up to 5 minutes after they are posted
- All of your community settings can be accessed through the notification bell which is present in the comment section as well as in the sticky header. In this tray you have the ability to:
- See your comment history and any users you are following/ following you
- Follow/Unfollow Users
- Mute Users
- See where conversations are most active
- Receive notifications when someone replies or likes your comment
- Receive notifications when a user you follow posts comments
- Receive notifications when there is new activity on a conversation you follow
- Turn on email notifications so you will be notified via email when someone has responded to your comment
- We’re looking forward to building our commenting community with you all. If you have any questions or feedback about the system, feel free to email us at Commentmoderation@futurenet.com.
