The Nun II Director Weighs In On The Conjuring Universe Connecting Lorraine Warren And Sister Irene

The Conjuring Universe has become a sprawling tapestry of supernatural tales, and many fans of horror movies are always eager to uncover the hidden connections and threads that tie its characters and stories together. One link that diehard franchise devotes have been asking for is an established connection between real-life sisters Vera Farmiga and Taissa Farmiga , who play Lorraine Warren and Sister Irene, respectively. As the much-anticipated The Nun II finally releases, director Michael Chaves is weighing in on the possibility of connecting these two characters, and what he shares (or doesn’t) is pretty interesting.

CinemaBlend's own Eric Eisenberg spoke with the filmmaker during the virtual junket for The Nun II. As you can see in the video embedded above, Michael Chaves couldn’t help but tease the idea of a connection between Lorraine Warren and Sister Irene. This notion has intrigued fans since Taissa Farmiga joined the Universe in 2018. On the subject, Chaves stated:

That has always been a thread that I have always loved, and first of all, they're two amazing women; the Farmiga clan is incredible. I just want to like, just work with Farmigas for my entire film career. It’s always a thread, I wouldn’t want to give anything away if that was here [in The Nun II] or if it was explored. There's definitely those tidbits, and there’s, um, I hate to give anything away. There's things within it… There’s even things I think people missed in the screening because I was talking to people afterwards, and if–this is all hypothetical–if there was something in there, I don’t know, I don’t want to give it away. Can I say no comment? Is it too late [laughing] to say no comment? [laughing]

The director's playful response will undoubtedly keep fans excited about what surprises this sequel has in store. The possibility of a connection between Lorraine Warren, a beloved character at the heart of the spooky series, and Sister Irene, the enigmatic protagonist of The Nun, adds an exciting layer to the expanding lore of this supernatural franchise.

If you've followed the Conjuring movies in chronological order , you likely have your personal favorite in the James Wan-created franchise. Regardless of your choice, there's no denying that the series is one of the best horror movie franchises . While the initial installment of The Nun is often regarded as a lesser addition to the franchise, it managed to become the highest-grossing entry at the box office thus far. Critics have already seen The Nun II , and, though opinions vary on Taissa Farmiga's latest contribution to the universe, our very own Eric Eisenberg awarded it a solid 3.5 out of 5 stars review . He praised its ability to set the mood for the spooky season, making it one of the six movies audiences should eagerly anticipate this Halloween.

As fans eagerly await the opportunity to catch this latest movie, the buzz surrounding its potential connections to the broader Conjuring Universe is bound to grow. With the formidable Vera and Taissa Farmiga leading the way and director Michael Chaves steering the ship, this installment promises to deliver yet another spine-tingling addition to this beloved franchise.