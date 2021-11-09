Could Elon Musk--Who Once Challenged Johnny Depp To A Cage Fight--End Up Testifying In Court Case With Amber Heard?

Celebrity divorces are known for capturing the attention of the public, and Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s split is certainly no exception. Their legal battle has already lasted years, and is showing no signs of slowing down. But could Elon Musk, who once challenged Depp to a cage fight, end up testifying in the court case with Heard?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce has made countless headlines over the years, as the two both allege abuse against the other. Along the way Elon Musk was brought into the conversation, as he dated Heard after the former couple’s split. He also ended up challenging Depp to a cage fight , and now it looks like Musk was once again brought into the court.

This latest update comes to us from Us Weekly , with the outlet citing legal documents they procured. Both Elon Musk and actor James Franco were reportedly subpoenaed on October 26 with relation to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case. Regarding their correspondence with the Aquaman actress, they’re required to “produce the books, record, electronically stored information and tangible things designated and described.” Specifically, the courts are looking for communication about Heard’s alleged abuse of physical harm by Depp.

It remains to be seen if Elon Musk will have to actually testify in court. But with both he and James Depp seemingly becoming more crucial to the ongoing litigation, it doesn’t seem totally out of the question. As for the cage fight, that seems a bit more unlikely. Musk and Franco reportedly have until January 17th, 2022 to cooperate with the investigation.

The situation with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's is ever changing, as both have legal teams that are making great efforts to discredit the other. Depp’s lawyers seem to be zeroing in on the claims Heard made of physical abuse, specifically photos of the actress with a bruised face. They’ve alleged that the photo might have been digitally altered. And the information from Elon Musk and James Franco will seemingly help to establish a timeline.

As previously mentioned, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been sparring in the courtroom for a number of years now. They famously faced off across the pond when Depp sued The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater.” The Pirates of the Caribbean actor lost that battle, and was promptly asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

But now the former couple are in court stateside, and things seem to be heating up. It remains to be seen if Elon Musk has a significant role to play in the proceedings, but all eyes are on the litigation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.