Johnny Depp Landed Potential Win In Lawsuit Against Amber Heard Regarding Bruised Photos
By Corey Chichizola
Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been making headlines for years due to their ongoing divorce proceedings. The former couple have been battling in court, with each of them alleging abuse against the other. But Depp landed a potential win in his lawsuit against Heard, specifically regarding those bruised photos of the Aquaman star.
Johnny Depp is currently in the midst of a $50 million libel lawsuit against Amber Heard, claiming the various abuse allegations aren’t true. Depp’s team specifically claims that photos showing Heard with two black eyes were doctored. And since these were used in the ongoing suit, Depp was able to request access to Heard’s phone.
This latest update comes to us from Page Six, and is only the latest development in an already long and shocking legal battle. Johnny Depp’s libel case against Amber Heard originates from a piece she wrote about domestic violence for the Washington Post back in 2019. The photos in question have been circulating online for some time now, with Depp and his team hoping to prove his innocence through the possibility of photo doctoring.
The libel case against Amber Heard is only one small part of the conversation surrounding Johnny Depp and Heard’s litigation. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor previously sued U.K. publication The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater,” a case he ultimately lost across the pond. While that seemed like a major win for Heard, the situation is ongoing in the U.S..
As a result of Johnny Depp’s previous loss in court, Warner Bros. asked the actor to step down from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. He was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen, but will reportedly still receive his full paycheck for the role. As for Amber Heard, she’s currently working on James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, reprising her role as Mera. Although Depp’s fans have been petitioning for her to be similarly dismissed.
Johnny Depp’s legal team definitely seems happy about this latest development, in hopes of discrediting the famous photos of Amber Heard. Lawyer Benjamin Chew alleged in the latest filling:
Of course, it remains to be seen if any sort of proof is on Amber Heard’s phone that those infamous photos were tampered with. If they’re not, they might have even more weight in court. It’s clearly a constantly changing situation, one that’ll continue making headlines for the foreseeable future.
As previously mentioned, Amber Heard will appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which is expected to hit theaters on December 16th, 2022. Johnny Depp recently appeared in City of Lies. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
