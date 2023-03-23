Creed III Trainer Explains Why Jonathan Majors And Michael B. Jordan’s Training Was Like Being 'In Prison’

The Creed franchise has been wildly successful, connecting to the Rocky franchise while also creating a wholly new story. The threequel arrived in theaters at the beginning of March, which also marked Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut . And Creed III’s trainer revealed why Jordan and Jonathan Majors’ training was like being “in prison.”

Both Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors are known for being absolutely ripped , especially for physical projects like Creed III. On top of looking like heavy weight boxers, the two did have to do a ton of physical work when filming the actual matches. Physical trainer Corey Calliet recently spoke to Inside Hook , where he opened up about the intense regimen he put the pair of leading actors through. He spoke about Majors, saying this of the Ant-Man 3 star:

So he was living that bodybuilder life, which in a way is restrictive. [You’re living] like someone who’s in prison. Jonathan lived that eat, sleep, and train lifestyle. There was no going outside. There was no partying. The mentality in our sessions was that of someone who got locked up. That’s what prison life is: three hot meals, a cot, an hour to train in the yard, and 23 hours to yourself.

That certainly sounds intense. In order for Jonathan Majors to maintain his massive appearanc e as Damian "Diamond Dame" Anderson, he was basically unable to go out or eat anything outside of his meal plan. And that’s why Corey Calliet equated the Creed III training to a prison sentence.

Corey Calliet’s comments to Inside Hook really bring home just how much work goes into training for a physical movie like Creed III. While moviegoers get to see the finished product where actors make it all look easy, the reality is far more grueling. And that includes being restricted for months at a time, both before and during principal photography.

Later in that same interview, Corey Calliet also spoke to Michael B. Jordan’s process for bulking up and staying swole for Creed III. He compared training the two stars of the acclaimed boxing drama, saying:

For Michael, I know that once he starts to see the results himself, that’s the confidence boost he needs to take it further. I knew that if I started to pump his chest and really show off his abs, he would lean in harder. That confidence transferred into the way that he was behind the camera, him being able to command the set with confidence. We were coming out of a pandemic, so everybody felt the effects of that. But he stays ready, so we were able to get there. I also think that working with Jonathan Majors pushed him to up his game. They really elevated each other.

This makes a great deal of sense. Jonathan Majors is seriously ripped, so it tracks that Michael B. Jordan might have been somewhat inspired by his co-star when preparing for Creed III. After all, most of us would look quite small when compared to the Lovecraft Country actor . Let alone having to face off in the boxing ring, complete with real punches .

The effort made by both Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors definitely looks like it paid off. They both look formidable in the theatrical cut of Creed III, which was a box office and critical success . What’s more, it’s one of the highest grossing movies of 2023 so far.