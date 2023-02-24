Creed III Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial Debut
Jonathan Majors co-stars, but no Sylvester Stallone.
The highly anticipated Creed III is set to hit theaters on March 4, with a bulked-up Michael B. Jordan doing some heavy lifting in his third go-round as Adonis Creed. The star is also making his directorial debut with the threequel, and while he has said this was the right project for such an endeavor, he also called making this move the “hardest thing” he’s ever done. The reviews are in, so how do critics think Jordan’s efforts paid off for the beloved Rocky franchise?
Speaking of Rocky, for Creed's third installment, Michael B. Jordan’s character will not have Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa in his corner when he faces off against childhood friend Damian Anderson. Jonathan Majors makes another appearance on the big screen this year (following the box office-winning Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), and yes, Majors did compare getting punched by Paul Rudd to taking hits from Jordan. So let’s get to the reviews and let the critics help us decide if we’ll be headed to the theater for Creed III.
Leah Greenblatt of EW grades the movie a B, saying the movie is a strong return to the longtime franchise but not a total knockout. Michael B. Jordan may have bit off more than he could chew in his dual role as actor/director, the critic says:
Charles Pulliam-Moore of The Verge notes that Creed III allows Adonis to step out of his mentor’s shadow in a fight to secure his legacy, and Jonathan Majors is a great addition to the franchise. The critic says:
Siddhant Adlakha of Polygon also praises Jonathan Majors’ contribution in a film that has a few narrative bumps in the road. In the end, the review argues, the emotions hold it all together. Of Damian Anderson, the critic says:
Clint Gage of IGN rates Creed III a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying that while this movie keeps in the formulaic approach of previous movies in the franchise, it’s exciting to see Adonis Creed begin a legacy of his own, apart from Rocky Balboa. The review continues:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire grades the movie a B-, saying the film is at its strongest in the fantastic training montages, the heart-stopping final match, and “enough thrown punches to make the audience feel them.” The script, however, keeps it from making a full impact. The critic continues:
Where will this installment fall in the rankings of all of the Rocky and Creed movies? With Creed IV already on the way, fans of the franchise won’t want to fall behind, so if this sounds like a movie you want to check out, you can do so starting Friday, March 3. Also be sure to take a peek at our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to see what other films are headed to theaters soon.
