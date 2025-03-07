‘Snappy And Self-Assured’: Critics Have Seen Black Bag, And They Mostly Agree On Michael Fassbender And Cate Blanchett’s ‘Cool’ Spy Thriller
Some, however, find it forgettable.
There’s something so satisfying about a good spy thriller, and we’ve seen many instances over the years of spouses being turned against each other in the name of espionage. That will be the case again in Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag when it hits the 2025 movie calendar, and with this director and a stacked cast, audiences should be in for a treat. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its March 14 release, and while they agree it’s fun, some are saying it’s forgettable.
Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender star as Kathryn and George Woodhouse, two spies who are turned against each other when the former is believed to have gone rogue. In CinemaBlend’s review of Black Bag, Mike Reyes says the film defied his expectations, and movie-goers are in for fun, games and some dark and witty humor. He gives it 4.5 out of 5 stars, writing:
Jeremy Mathai of SlashFilm gives it an 8 out of 10, praising Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett for providing a sizzling good time in what the critic calls one of the smartest and most laser-focused spy movies in recent history. Mathai continues:
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN also rates Black Bag a “Great” 8 out of 10, writing that Steven Soderbergh turns “all the right screws with impeccable timing” in Black Bag, resulting in a “slick, self-assured, wildly entertaining” spy thriller. The critic says:
David Rooney of THR is slightly less enthused with the final product but agrees the director and his cast give Black Bag a “consistently pleasurable buoyancy,” even if the movie is mostly forgettable. In Rooney’s words:
Mark Hanson of Slant agrees, giving the film just 2 stars out of 5. This kind of “cool cucumber” film is easy for the Ocean's Eleven director to throw together, and that works against the project, Hanson says. The script shows its hand too early, and after its 93-minute runtime, it feels like nothing much happened. The critic continues:
Only 29 critics have clocked into Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, but they seem mostly impressed, as Black Bag holds a 90% Fresh rating. It seems like everyone agrees there’s something to enjoy in this film, even if it doesn’t leave the strongest impression once the credits roll. If this sounds like one you’d like to check out, Black Bag hits theaters on Friday, March 14.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
