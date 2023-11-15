Critics Have Seen Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving, And They’re All Commenting On One Specific Aspect Of The Slasher
As if family get-togethers weren't scary enough.
This Eli Roth project has been over a decade in the making. The premise behind the upcoming slasher film Thanksgiving was first introduced as a fake trailer in the 2007 film Grindhouse, and is actually the third from the Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino movie to be adapted into a feature-length film (following Machete and Hobo with a Shotgun). Critics have seen the upcoming horror movie, which stars TikTok star Addison Rae alongside Grey’s Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey, and they are all talking about the gore factor.
The gruesome first trailer for Thanksgiving shows the residents of Plymouth, Massachusetts, being terrorized by a serial killer called John Carver a year after a Black Friday riot that ended in several deaths. With this slasher sharing the same head of makeup and effects as The Boys’ bloody spinoff Gen V in Colin Penman, I’d say things are likely to get pretty sloppy this holiday. But let’s see what the critics are saying. In CinemaBlend’s review of Thanksgiving, Mike Reyes rates the film 4 out of 5 stars, saying this was a movie worth waiting for, with its carnage being balanced by some seriously funny moments. He continues:
James Mottram of GamesRadar also gives Thanksgiving 4 stars out of 5, noting that Eli Roth hasn’t had this much fun in years, blending over-the-top gore with satire on consumerism for a sick and twisted final product. Mottram writes:
Charlie Ridgely of ComicBook.com says Eli Roth’s trademark gore is put to good use, creating a modern and thoroughly entertaining movie with plenty of Grindhouse spirit. Ridgely rates Thanksgiving 4 out of 5, and says:
Emma Kiely of Collider grades the holiday horror a B+, calling it a “gory blast” despite a pretty basic script and predictable twist. It delivers on its promise of creative kills, and if recent slashers have been too mild for you, Thanksgiving should satisfy that hunger. Kiely writes:
Frank Scheck of THR says Eli Roth comes through with just enough “cheap kills” for his bloodthirsty audiences. The deaths are quite imaginative, Scheck writes, including a knifed cheerleader and the impaling of a parade driver. The critic continues:
It sounds like those who are familiar with Eli Roth’s work are going to get what they came for in the gore department, when Thanksgiving hits the big screen. After waiting over a decade for this concept to be developed, the time has almost come, and fans can start their holiday feasting at the theater on Friday, November 17. Be sure to check out our 2023 movie release calendar to see what other movies are premiering through the end of the year.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
