Daniel Kaluuya Responds After Learning About Logan Paul's Critical Review Of Nope

Daniel Kaluuya, the star of Nope (the new film from celebrated horror writer/director Jordan Peele) is still doing press for the big-screen production. And in the midst of that, he has finally responded to Logan Paul’s very strongly opinionated social media thread, in which he explained what he thought of the film. So what did Kaluuya, an Oscar winner and one of the biggest stars in the world right now, have to say when discussing the polarizing YouTuber?

Logan Paul posted about Nope on Twitter shortly after the film's release last month. While he praised Daniel Kaluuya as an actor, he took issue with the story structure and tone, among other things. When Capital FM asked Kaluuya about Paul's opinions on the horror hit of the summer, the actor said that he didn’t think it should be taken too seriously:

Why is his opinion top of the tree? Everyone’s entitled to their opinion but what’s he done in cinema? Imagine if they asked me about Eric Clapton.I’d take everyone’s opinion on, I’ll listen to it but I’m just going ‘I don’t know why you over everybody else.'

In other words, the Get Out alum doesn’t understand why the social media star's opinion is being highlighted more than those of others. Dozens of critics have covered the film, so why is the YouTuber's review the one that stands out? One can honestly see where the star is coming from. After all, Logan Paul is known for his YouTube videos and boxing matches, not for his film criticism. And more recently, Paul even made an impression at WrestleMania.

Later in the conversation, Daniel Kaluuya even considered sitting down with the viral star to talk about the movie. However, he soon backed off the notion:

I’m happy to sit down with him… actually would I sit down with him? Nah actually that defeats the point, I wouldn’t sit down with him.

Well, I don’t think we're going to see Daniel Kaluuya on the social media maven's podcast, ImPaulsive, anytime soon. That’s probably for the best, celebrity guests don’t have a reputation for putting their best foot forward on the show. Maybe these two could break bread in a different way. A boxing match, perhaps? (I’m taking bets now.)

It doesn’t look like Logan Paul’s scathing review is having much of an effect on Nope’s box office success, though as it's become a hit an instant box office hit. With such glowing reception, Paul faced a lot of backlash from fans online. Many pointed out that the Youtube star just didn't understand the film, which Logan Paul admitted to in his review. Thankfully, CinemaBlend has broken down the ending of Nope, for him and others to read when they're ready.

If you want to see for yourself to see if you agree with Logan Paul or some of the glowing critic reviews of Jordan Peele's Nope, you can check out the film in theaters now.