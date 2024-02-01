Brad Pitt Is Teaming Back Up With Quentin Tarantino For The Director’s Final Movie, And My Interest Just Skyrocketed
I like this casting update!
While I by no means consider myself to be a massive fan of Quentin Tarantino’s movies, I will admit that 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my favorite entry in his filmography since Pulp Fiction, which I enjoy immensely. That former movie saw Brad Pitt re-teaming with Tarantino following their time together on Inglorious Basterds, and now we can apparently look forward to one more collaboration between them. That’s because Pitt has reportedly signed on for The Movie Critic, Tarantino’s final movie, and now my interest in this flick has skyrocketed.
This casting news comes to us from Deadline, which reports that while it’s unclear at the moment if Pitt will play The Movie Critic’s title character, that’s looking like a strong possibility right now. Considering that the actor won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his turn as stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, one can’t fault him for wanting to work with Tarantino again. Pitt’s more recent film appearances have included Ad Astra, The Lost City, Bullet Train and Babylon.
More to come…
