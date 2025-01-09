'It Was A Full Circle Moment.' Da'Vine Joy Randolph Says Al Pacino Gave Her Great Advice About Fame That Came Back Into Focus When They Met Again Years Later
This is such a sweet story.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph has emerged as a true star within the past several years, and she only has more room to rise in Hollywood. Now, just over a decade into her career in earnest, the actress is revealing a grounding moment involving great advice from Al Pacino. The fame-related wisdom that the iconic actor shared with her resurfaced when they reconnected for a project years later. Needless to say, it was a "full circle" moment for Randolph.
The Dolemite Is My Name actress was a guest on the Sirius XM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast and discussed much of her career. During the conversation, Da'Vine Randolph explained how a life-changing but a semi-abstract exchange with the Scarface star came back around years later. She said this of his metaphorical piece of advice:
The moment seems unreal and probably was to the High Fidelity alum. Al Pacino called it right out of the gate, Randolph is special and has given plenty of Oscar-worthy performances already since the 2014 conversation. Of course, Pacino is also one of the many stars who's dished out a performance that deserved an Academy Award and won for their efforts. So Randolph is in very good company.
Amid her recent interview, the Lost City actress went on to pull from her fellow actor's analogy. With that, she spoke of her experience making that proverbial climb:
Of course, the star -- who welcomed a child at 83 years old in 2023 -- would be able to foresee and be right about DaVine Joy Randolph’s career at the beginning. I wouldn't be surprised if the message seemed incredibly confusing to Randolph and too much to fully process then. The United States vs Billie Holiday alum then revealed the full circle moment where she found herself in a room with Pacino and other A-listers (and I think plenty of actors would be feeling incredibly emotional in such a situation):
What a cinematic moment for Randolph, celebrating her accomplishments in the industry, being surrounded by the best and understanding fully what Pacino meant. And how incredible is it that the moment is forever etched in history? Truly this was a beautiful moment. What's most exciting now is that the sky is the limit as, even though there are plenty of great movies and show starring Randolph, she has the potential to contribute more great work.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph shared more during her interview, touching upon whether or not Al Pacino actually remembers the moment:
By all accounts, the On the Come Up alum is a true student of her craft and has seemingly always taken the chance to learn from Eddie Murphy and other industry giants like Sandra Bullock and Paul Giamatti. Don’t be fooled though, while she does take the time to absorb what she can from veterans, her performances are all her own. And, if her unparalleled emotional performance in The Holdovers is any indication, she'll contribute even more great work as time goes on.