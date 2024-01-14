The Best Da'Vine Joy Randolph Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch

Her scene-stealing performance in The Holdovers — for which she won a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture category — has been considered a breakthrough by most critics. However, Da’Vine Joy Randolph has been stealing the show in many great movies and TV shows over the years — the best of which we have compiled below, along with a tip on where you can stream, rent, or purchase them now. The acclaimed new dramedy from Alexander Payne is where we shall start.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

The Holdovers (2023)

While overseeing his boarding school campus during winter break, a curmudgeonly history teacher (Paul Giamatti) forms an unlikely bond with one of his troubled students (Dominic Sessa) in 1970s New England.

Why it is one of the best Da'Vine Joy Randolph movies: Giamatti and Sessa’s characters also become close with their school’s head cook, Mary Lamb — Randolph’s role in director Alexander Payne and writer David Hemingson’s heartwarming, hilarious coming-of-age story, The Holdovers, which is destined to become a Christmas movie classic someday.

Stream The Holdovers on Peacock.

Buy The Holdovers on Amazon.

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

Office Christmas Party (2016)

A struggling tech company’s last hope to land a pivotal business deal is to host a “non-denominational holiday mixer” that quickly spirals wildly out of control.

Why it is one of the best Da'Vine Joy Randolph movies: One of the first signs that Randolph was a stand-out talent was her memorable performance amid a star-studded ensemble cast as a boisterous security guard named Carla in Office Christmas Party — a fun party movie that can be enjoyed any time of the year.

Rent or buy Office Christmas Party on Amazon.

(Image credit: TBS)

People Of Earth (2016-2017)

A skeptical journalist (Wyatt Cenac) interviewing members of an alien abductee support group becomes increasingly convinced that the members’ out-of-this-world experiences are real.

Why it is one of the best Da'Vine Joy Randolph TV shows: Following guest appearances in shows like The Good Wife and This is Us, one of Randolph’s first starring roles on a TV show was as Yvonne Watson on People of Earth — a clever sc-fi comedy from producer Conan O’Brien that was cancelled after two seasons on TBS.

Buy People Of Earth on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dolemite Is My Name (2019)

After making a name for himself as a comedian, middle-aged Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy) struggles to bring his raunchy stage persona to the big screen as the hero of his own action movie.

Why it is one of the best Da'Vine Joy Randolph movies: Arguably Randolph’s most famous role before starring in The Holdovers was her portrayal of Blaxploitation star Lady Reed in Dolemite is My Name — director Craig Brewer’s acclaimed dramatization of the making of the 1975 cult favorite, Dolemite.

Stream Dolemite Is My Name on Netflix.

(Image credit: Hulu)

High Fidelity (2020)

Successful, fourth-wall-breaking record store owner Rob (Zoë Kravitz) ponders the lack of success in the area of romance that she's been faced with over the years.

Why it is one of the best Da'Vine Joy Randolph TV shows: Randolph’s performance as Rob’s highly opinionated employee and friend, Cherise, is one of the most essential highlights of Hulu’s modernized, gender-swapped series adaptation of Nick Hornsby’s novel, High Fidelity, which was previously made into one of the best John Cusack movies in 2000.

Stream High Fidelity on Hulu.

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

The discovery of other tribes of Trolls defined by different musical genres inspires the formation of a harmonious alliance against a domineering, hard-rocking queen.

Why it is one of the best Da'Vine Joy Randolph movies: Years after playing Oda Mae Brown in 2012’s Ghost: The Musical earned her a Tony nomination, Randolph made her cinematic musical debut as part of the Trolls World Tour voice cast in two roles — techno music fan Bliss Marina and a sentient hot air ballon named Sheila B.

Stream Trolls World Tour on Peacock.

Rent or buy Trolls World Tour on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Only Murders In The Building (2021-Present)

An aging TV actor (Steve Martin), a disgraced theater veteran (Martin Short), and a young artist (Selena Gomez) run into trouble with their neighbors when they collaborate on an investigative true crime podcast.

Why it is one of the best Da'Vine Joy Randolph TV shows: One of the most memorable recurring characters in the Only Murders in the Building cast is Randolph’s role as no-nonsense NYPD detective Donna Williams on one of the funniest TV shows on Hulu.

Stream Only Murders In The Building on Hulu.

(Image credit: Paramount)

The Lost City (2022)

An absent-minded romance novel cover model (Channing Tatum) sets out to prove that he can live up to the character he poses as by attempting to rescue the reclusive writer of said books (Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock) when she is kidnapped by an eccentric treasure seeker (Daniel Radcliffe).

Why it is one of the best Da'Vine Joy Randolph movies: As Beth Hatten — the supportive publicist and best friend of Bullock’s character — Randolph dominates in some of the funniest scenes from the action-packed romantic-comedy, The Lost City.

Stream The Lost City on Amazon Prime.

Stream The Lost City on Paramount+.

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

An adventurous feline (voiced by Antonio Banderas) embarks on a dangerous journey to reach the last wishing star when he discovers that he is down to the last of his nine lives.

Why it is one of the best Da'Vine Joy Randolph movies: In Puss in Boots: The Last Wish — the acclaimed sequel to DreamWorks’ Shrek spin-off — the titular swashbuckler, after his first encounter with Death, is taken in by a cat rescue sanctuary owner named Mama Luna, who is voiced by Randolph.

Stream Puss In Boots: The Last Wish on Netflix.

Rent or buy Puss In Boots: The Last Wish on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Chicago Party Aunt (2021-2022)

The story of a debaucherous Illinois-based hairdresser (Superstore's Lauren Ash) and her relationship with her gay, 18-year-old nephew (Rory O’Malley).

Why it is one of the best Da'Vine Joy Randolph TV shows: Another one of Randolph’s funniest voice acting performances is in the main cast of the funny Netflix original animated comedy, Chicago Party Aunt, as hairdresser and part-time makeup artist, Tina.

Stream Chicago Party Aunt on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rustin (2023)

The story of Bayard Rustin (Colman Domingo) and his struggles against racism and homophobia as a Civil Rights activists in 1960s Washington.

Why it is one of the best Da'Vine Joy Randolph movies: In her second biopic made exclusively for Netflix, the powerful and inspirational Rustin, Randolph portrays real-life Gospel singer Mahalia Jackson.

Stream Rustin on Netflix.

