Al Pacino, 83, Is Having A Baby With His Partner, And Soon

It seems that we’re having a bit of a renaissance when it comes to older beloved actors having children. A lot of people were shocked when Robert De Niro revealed that he just had his seventh child at the age of 79, but not to be outdone, Al Pacino is apparently just a month away from having his fourth child, at the age of 83.

TMZ has confirmed a report that the 82-year-old Scent of a Woman actor is about to have his fourth child. His girlfriend, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah is eight months pregnant, so the new baby will likely be here by the end of June or early July. Pacino has three other kids currently, a daughter born to acting coach Jan Tarrant in 1989, and twins, a son, and a daughter, with actress Beverly D’Angelo born in 2001.

The new baby news for Al Pacino follows the news just a few weeks ago that Robert De Niro also has a new baby. This little detail wasn’t revealed until after the new baby had already been born. The actor had to correct an interviewer who made reference to his six kids because now there are actually seven. It wasn’t even clear at the outset who the mother was, though it has since been confirmed, by De Niro pal Billy Crystal, among others, it is De Niro’s girlfriend Tiffany Chen who he has been romantically linked for the last few years.

De Niro and Pacino have been two actors linked together for their entire careers. Due to the fact that they are so close in age, they were coming into their prime at around the same time. The two actors first appeared in a movie together in the all-time classic The Godfather Part II, the best movie in the franchise, The two actors never appear on screen together, though they did win Oscars together. Later, they would appear together in Michael Mann’s Heat which includes one of the best scenes ever filmed thanks to the two Hollywood icons.

Most recently, Pacino and De Niro would appear in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, which would earn Pacino another Oscar nomination. Pacino will also win the award of the oldest dad between the two of them. Maybe the two friends can go visit the park together with their kids in a few years.

While seeing new fathers n their 70s or 80s isn’t entirely unheard of, it is certainly rare, which makes hearing about these two famous actors both having kids within a few months of each other. As a father myself, I can’t imagine having to deal with the demands of a new baby at that age, but if this works for these couples, more power to them.