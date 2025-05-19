‘It Was Hard’ Dakota Johnson Recalls Being Financially Cut Off From Famous Father Don Johnson

At this point in her career, actor Dakota Johnson probably gets enough direct offers that she doesn’t have to audition as much as she used to, if at all. That seems safe to say in light of the her next gig on the 2025 movie schedule , writer/director Celine Song’s new rom-com Materialists . But the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith still has some very relatable stories from that process, as well as tales of how being financially cut off from her family’s wealth may have helped her push forward with her love of acting.

In an interview conducted by co-star Pedro Pascal for Elle , the 50 Shades of Grey alum discussed the rigorous process she went through when applying to Juilliard. Admitting she was “bad at basic school stuff,” Johnson’s post-high school years saw her cut off for the following reason:

I didn’t get in and my dad cut me off because I didn’t go to college. So, I started auditioning. I think I was 19 when I did The Social Network, and then little jobs and stuff after that.

It might be hard to believe, but some may count Johnson’s part in the 2010 David Fincher historical drama as a major introductory role some have forgotten . And on that same wavelength, the co-star of films such as The Peanut Butter Falcon and How to Be Single even admits that her career wasn’t easily made after landing that gig.

Further detailing her journey to the stardom she enjoys today, Ms. Johnson detailed her struggles as follows:

For a couple of years it was hard to make money. There were a few times when I’d go to the market and not have money in my bank account or not be able to pay rent. I’d have to ask my parents for help.

These comments go a long way towards helping explain Dakota Johnson’s attitude towards the “nepo baby” debate that’s raged on as of late. As if to preemptively debate any potential claims that she’s enjoyed such treatment, she brought the conversation back around to the her familiarity with the auditioning process:

I’m very grateful that I had parents that could help me and did help me. But it certainly was not fun. The auditioning process, as you know, is the fucking worst.

After reading this conversation between two of Materialists’ main co-stars, I can see how Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson became friends . Trading stories about their leaner years in Hollywood, as well as Mr. Pascal’s love of cooking, it’s an insightful read that could have people rethinking their pre-conceived notions of Ms. Johnson’s showbiz journey.

If you want to see the love triangle between Pascal, Johnson, and Chris Evans unfold for yourself, Materialists is set to open on June 13th. But be warned, the trailer for A24’s latest might surprise you. Unless you’ve seen Celine Song’s previous picture Past Lives, in which case you’ll definitely be surprised, as it doesn’t look like we’ll be bawling our eyes out with this one - yet.