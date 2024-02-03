The Holdovers' Da'Vine Joy Randolph Has Worked A Lot With Eddie Murphy. What The Comedic Great Taught Her On Dolemite Is My Name
Plus, how she used that skill in her award-winning The Holdovers performance.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph may have become a household name for her devastating turn as a grieving school cook in the acclaimed Alexander Payne dramedy The Holdovers, for which she already won a Golden Globe and is arguably the frontrunner to scoop up the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress this year. But the performer has been turning out stellar performances for years, including opposite frequent co-star and veritable comedy icon Eddie Murphy in films like Dolemite Is My Name and On the Come Up.
In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 2024 Oscar nominee discussed what she has learned from working with comedy legends like Murphy, as well as Steve Martin and Martin Short, both of whom she co-stars alongside in the Hulu whodunnit series Only Murders in the Building:
She also revealed a specific skill that she took away from working with Murphy on 2019's Dolemite Is My Name, an approach that she later utilized in playing The Holdovers matriarch Mary Lamb, opposite Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa:
The approach clearly worked. Though her The Holdovers character is very different than Randolph's other memorable roles, like Cherise in High Fidelity or Destiny in The Idol, the actress beautifully taps into the "fragility" and "tenderness" of the character, whom she talked about with The Guardian:
Randolph's portrayal of the prep-school cafeteria manager in The Holdovers not only earned her acclaim from critics and moviegoers alike, but also from fellow celebrities. Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt has been a championing the actress's performance throughout the awards season, despite the fact that the two have frequently been going head-to-head in the Supporting Actress categories.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph is next up for trophies at the BAFTAs, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards later this month, with the Academy Awards to follow in March. If you want to still haven't checked out her soulful performance in The Holdovers, you can stream the movie with a Peacock subscription.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
