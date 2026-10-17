The Devastating Moment Billy Crystal Realized He Couldn’t Pick Up The Phone And Talk To Rob Reiner Anymore
His death is never going to get easier to believe.
When Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were murdered towards the end of 2025, the outpouring of grief across Hollywood was profound. That grief continues, especially for his closest friends and collaborators like Billy Crystal. The two worked together on three of the best movies of the ‘80s: This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally. Outside of work, they were also close, which makes stories like this so heartbreaking.
Crystal is promoting his new one-man Broadway show, Billy Crystal: 860, and as part of that, he sat down for an interview with People and told a story about the night he went through the first dress rehearsal of the show. He couldn’t wait to tell Reiner… until it hit him that he couldn’t. It’s an incredibly touching and sad story. Here’s what Crystal told People:
While Crystal will always be remembered for his amazing quotes in movies, what he said here about how it made him feel really hit me hard, and it's something I'll never forget. It honestly brought a tear to my eye, despite not knowing either man. It is just such a succinct way of thinking about anyone any of us have lost in our lives. Crystal said:
Everyone has lost someone close to them, and this is such a beautiful and devastating description of how it feels. You don’t want to feel the pain of the loss, but without that pain, you may be left with nothing. It’s so simple and yet so touching and heartbreaking.
The moment feels especially poignant in relation to Crystal’s new Broadway show. Billy Crystal: 860 is about losing his home in the LA wildfires, also in 2025. Here’s the description, according to the show’s website:
That means Crystal’s 2025 was bookended by two personal tragedies: the fire in January and Reiner’s murder in December. I’ll say right now, after hearing his words on Reiner, I’m seriously considering a trip to New York to see the show.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.