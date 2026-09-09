The Sweet Big Bang Theory Moment Simon Helberg Had With Billy Crystal After Robin Williams’ Death

The Big Bang Theory continues to be a hit with fans, even years after it ended. It’s arguably one of the best sitcoms of all time. Fans of all ages enjoy the series, as it’s a comfort show for many. That sentiment rings true for a lot of people, including Billy Crystal. And Simon Helberg shared the sweet moment he had with the Emmy and Tony winner following Robin Williams’ death.

While appearing on The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, Helberg told host Jessica Radloff about some encounters he’s had with celebrities who are fans of the show or family members who are fans. At one point, he recalled bumping into Crystal when the show was still airing. And The Big Bang Theory had comforted him at a very tough time in his life:

I remember running into Billy Crystal at a party, and it was right after Robin Williams had passed away. And he, like, pulled me — I don't know him — but he pulled me aside and said, like, ‘You know when I heard about Robin…’ I don’t know where he was, he was traveling. And he said, ‘I just put your show on when I was in the plane, and it was just so therapeutic.’ That stuff is so cool, you know, because I just think like, a zeitgeisty thing is rare.

As someone who tries to watch more comedy whenever I need a laugh, I am completely on board with Crystal saying that The Big Bang Theory is therapeutic. It’s not easy having to go through a loss or anything on that level, no matter what it is. Sometimes you just need to escape from the world, and there’s nothing better than watching a sitcom 30,000 feet in the air when you are truly away from the world. I love that Crystal found comfort in Big Bang, and I can only imagine how Helberg felt in that moment.

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It makes me happy that Helberg was able to experience that moment with Crystal all these years ago, especially since he very nearly didn’t get cast as Howard Wolowitz. Helberg almost lost the role to Kevin Sussman, who wound up portraying Stuart Bloom. I honestly can’t picture anyone else playing Howard, and luckily, it all worked out in the end for Sussman. While he didn’t get a main role on The Big Bang Theory, he’s now leading his very own hit spinoff.

(Image credit: CBS)

With everything going on in the world lately, fans are finding it to be as therapeutic as ever. The Big Bang Theory set a new viewership record in August, with fans consuming over a billion minutes in just one week. It’s pretty impressive, given the fact that it has 12 seasons and the show ended over seven years ago. Of course, the show is still alive and well thanks to spinoffs Stuart Fails to Save the Universe and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, but it still says something that it’s doing as well as ever.

The Big Bang Theory may have ended seven years ago, but it’s clear that the show’s legacy will never waver. Whether the original or its spinoffs, the franchise will always be bringing in fans old and new. It’s a good thing streaming exists, because fans can watch their favorite comfort show with an HBO Max subscription.