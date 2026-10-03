SNL Co-Stars Tried To Hide An Inebriated Chris Farley, But Lorne Michaels' Reaction Was So Compassionate
This is such a bittersweet memory.
When it comes to iconic Saturday Night Live stars, fewer managed to leave their marks on pop culture than Chris Farley. The beloved comedian managed to make a major impact on SNL in just five seasons and crafted some memorable characters. Off camera, though, Farley sadly dealt with his share of personal problems and, on at least one occasion, that spilled into his work. A couple of Farley’s co-stars once tried to hide him when he was inebriated, though his boss, Lorne Michaels, had a very warm response.
Farley – who was on SNL from 1990 to 1995 – contended with alcoholism, substance abuse, mental health struggles and more during his lifetime. Co-star Melanie Hutsell spoke about a time at which the star of (the highly quotable) Tommy Boy approached her and a fellow co-star. At the time, Farley was apparently drunk and was rambling as he attempted to express remorse for his appearance. Hutsell didn’t hold back when describing the situation to Vice TV (as shared on Instagram):
Hutsell – who was on the sketch comedy series from 1991 to 1994 – didn’t specify the “David” she was referring to. It may be fair to assume that she’s referencing fellow series alum David Spade, who was good friends with Farley and found Hollywood success with him. Still, we can’t say for sure whether it was indeed the Joe Dirt star. All that aside, though, Hutsell went on to say that she and David had quite an ordeal as they sought to conceal Farley. However, as the Lady Dynamite alum further explained, they were unsuccessful:
I can’t even imagine the feeling the trio had when coming across the SNL creator himself. Michaels, given his professional stature, can surely be an intimidating guy upon first glance regardless of whether a person works for him or not. Overall, the Canadian film and TV producer strikes me as a man who doesn’t suffer fools. However, none of that was apparently present when he encountered the inebriated Farley with his co-stars. Hutsell recalls Michaels’ reaction as follows:
That certainly sounds more like a concerned parent than a stringent exec, and the former definitely tracks for Michaels. Over the years, many SNL alums have spoken about receiving guidance from Michaels or being on the receiving end of a kind gesture from him. For example, Pete Davidson has spoken about Michaels stepping in as a father-like figure after his own dad died on 9/11. Maya Rudolph also gushed about her former boss suggesting a nursery be built in her office after finding out she was pregnant.
In the case of Chris Farley, he sadly died at the age of 33 of an overdose in 1997, and his loss is still felt by so many. What still gives me comfort, though, is him having people like Lorne Michaels and Melanie Hutsell in his corner while contending with his personal challenges. Farley remains immortalized due to his work on Saturday Night Live, and anyone who has a Peacock subscription can enjoy that work by streaming those classic episodes.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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