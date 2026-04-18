The Bittersweet Way One Of Billy Crystal’s Last Chats With Rob Reiner Inspired Him To Pitch That Oscars Tribute
Now, I'm getting emotional!
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Following the shocking and tragic death of Rob and Michele Reiner, the tributes poured in in a big way. Then, during one of the touching highlights of the 2026 Oscars, the filmmaker's friend and collaborator, Billy Crystal, brought out a stage full of stars to honor the Reiners. If you’re curious what inspired the veteran actor to pitch that memorable Oscars tribute for his longtime friend, Crystal credited one of his last chats he had with Reiner.
Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner had been friends ever since the City Slickers actor guest-starred on a 1976 episode of Reiner's sitcom, All in the Family. Crystal then began to work with the director in This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally… So, it’s clearly fitting that he’d be the one to honor his old pal at The Academy Awards.
On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Monsters Inc. actor got real about what inspired his tribute to Reiner, and it has to do with Conan O’ Brien’s Christmas party, which happened the night before he died:Article continues below
That’s truly so beautiful. After the heartbreaking news came out of Rob and Michele Reiner's deaths, celebrity tributes poured in from those who were lucky to know them. A-listers like Meg Ryan opened up about Rob Reiner in his “faith in the best of people,” and Jerry O’Connell credited his Stand By Me director for shaping his Hollywood career. Seeing many stars take to the Oscars stage to honor the great director is the perfect way to praise Reiner’s important message of a great ensemble of people having a profound effect on your life.
Billy Crystal made sure to mention on The Late Show the many great movies his friend made had stellar casts like The Princess Bride, Misery, Stand By Me, and more. The comedian made sure to explain why that was all the more reason he wanted the star-studded casts of these memorable movies to be part of the moving Oscars tribute:
What a lovely way to bring everyone together! With each person who got to be there to celebrate Rob Reiner’s impact on their lives, I’m sure the late Oscar nominee would have been incredibly touched by the tribute made by his friend.
You’re never prepared for the last conversation you have with your best friend before their passing. But in a bittersweet way, Billy Crystal used his final talk with Rob Reiner as a way to pass down the important message the filmmaker/actor had about the amazing people who shape your life. Based on Crystal’s heartwarming Oscars tribute, the world got to see the many friends Reiner made who, in turn, felt the same way about him.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
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