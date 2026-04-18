The Bittersweet Way One Of Billy Crystal’s Last Chats With Rob Reiner Inspired Him To Pitch That Oscars Tribute

Following the shocking and tragic death of Rob and Michele Reiner, the tributes poured in in a big way. Then, during one of the touching highlights of the 2026 Oscars, the filmmaker's friend and collaborator, Billy Crystal, brought out a stage full of stars to honor the Reiners . If you’re curious what inspired the veteran actor to pitch that memorable Oscars tribute for his longtime friend, Crystal credited one of his last chats he had with Reiner.

Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner had been friends ever since the City Slickers actor guest-starred on a 1976 episode of Reiner's sitcom, All in the Family. Crystal then began to work with the director in This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally… So, it’s clearly fitting that he’d be the one to honor his old pal at The Academy Awards.

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , the Monsters Inc. actor got real about what inspired his tribute to Reiner, and it has to do with Conan O’ Brien’s Christmas party , which happened the night before he died:

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The night before [the Reiners died], it was Conan's Christmas party. We were talking about the movie business and how it's changed and how people don't go to theaters like they used to. And we talked about the fact that you can't control how a movie is going to do. What you can control is the experience of making it and the experiences that we had together and that he had with his casts of his other movies was so extraordinary…. He said that's something you always have. Hits are great to have, but it's the people that you hold on to. So I kept that in my heart, and I called Conan shortly after. And I said, ‘I have an idea for a tribute to them.’

That’s truly so beautiful. After the heartbreaking news came out of Rob and Michele Reiner's deaths, celebrity tributes poured in from those who were lucky to know them. A-listers like Meg Ryan opened up about Rob Reiner in his “faith in the best of people,” and Jerry O’Connell credited his Stand By Me director for shaping his Hollywood career. Seeing many stars take to the Oscars stage to honor the great director is the perfect way to praise Reiner’s important message of a great ensemble of people having a profound effect on your life.

Billy Crystal made sure to mention on The Late Show the many great movies his friend made had stellar casts like The Princess Bride, Misery, Stand By Me, and more. The comedian made sure to explain why that was all the more reason he wanted the star-studded casts of these memorable movies to be part of the moving Oscars tribute:

I said, ‘If I can get the cast of those movies together to walk out with me, that would have made him really smile.’ So I got in touch with all of them. The Academy was great in getting most of them there. And Fred Savage, who played the boy in The Princess Bride, had never met anybody, because he shot his scenes with Peter Faulk in Los Angeles, and we were all in London making The Princess Bride. So they got to meet for the first time.

What a lovely way to bring everyone together! With each person who got to be there to celebrate Rob Reiner’s impact on their lives, I’m sure the late Oscar nominee would have been incredibly touched by the tribute made by his friend.

You’re never prepared for the last conversation you have with your best friend before their passing. But in a bittersweet way, Billy Crystal used his final talk with Rob Reiner as a way to pass down the important message the filmmaker/actor had about the amazing people who shape your life. Based on Crystal’s heartwarming Oscars tribute, the world got to see the many friends Reiner made who, in turn, felt the same way about him.