Home Alone is one of the most beloved Christmas movies ever. Families watch and rewatch it every year around the holidays. For most, it’s a celebratory time, but for one actor, Daniel Roebuck, it’s bittersweet. Roebuck, if you didn’t know (and I didn’t), was the original actor cast in the role of one of the Wet Bandits, Marv, who was memorably played by Daniel Stern. Behind the scenes of Home Alone, Roebuck was fired by director Chris Columbus just four days into filming, and ever since, Christmas has meant he has to relive that tough moment.

In an interview with PageSix, Roebuck explained:

It hurts my heart, and it hurts my heart that every Christmas I have to deal with this. I have the utmost respect for Chris Columbus. When he did fire me, and he said he’d put me in his next movie, I waited by the phone, man.

Roebuck has had a busy career since, including big roles in movies like The Fugitive and Agent Cody Banks, but he never worked with Columbus again.

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(Image credit: Hawk Hill Pictures)

Columbus Talked About It Recently

This all stemmed from a story Columbus recently recounted about filming Home Alone on The Wildmen Podcast, where the director explained that the studio would only pay for either Daniel Stern or Joe Pesci (who played Marv’s partner Harry), but not both. So Roebuck was cast and, according to Columbus, the first screen test with Roebuck and Pesci was “terrible.” Roebuck, however, disputes that version of the story, telling PageSix:

They never, ever, ever filmed me and Joe Pesci together. I never, ever filmed anything with Joe Pesci. The camera never rolled on us.

He added that he only worked with Pesci for one day. He also adds that, despite Columbus telling him they would work together (something Columbus also notes), that never happened, and they haven’t spoken since. Roebuck still doesn’t understand the reasoning behind his firing, but he doesn’t have any ill will towards Columbus, saying:

I can’t speak to his motivations. He’s a good Catholic guy. I try to be a good Catholic guy. I try to be a man of faith, and I’m certainly a man of forgiveness. So I never held a grudge against him for firing me. I’m disappointed that every Christmas I have to put up with this when I’ve contributed so much more to the world than not being in ‘Home Alone.'

Ultimately, though, Roebuck didn’t star in the movie, and, at least according to Columbus, the director got the actor he wanted all along. It’s pretty hard to imagine the movie without Stern, but these events bring a little bit of a dark cloud over the casting. I guess in the end, Columbus did what he thought he had to do, but it’s easy to understand why Roebuck has mixed feelings about what many consider one of the best Christmas movies ever.