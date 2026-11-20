Fired Home Alone Star Sad ‘Every Christmas’ He Has To ‘Put Up’ With More Stories About What Happened
It’s not such a merry Christmas.
Home Alone is one of the most beloved Christmas movies ever. Families watch and rewatch it every year around the holidays. For most, it’s a celebratory time, but for one actor, Daniel Roebuck, it’s bittersweet. Roebuck, if you didn’t know (and I didn’t), was the original actor cast in the role of one of the Wet Bandits, Marv, who was memorably played by Daniel Stern. Behind the scenes of Home Alone, Roebuck was fired by director Chris Columbus just four days into filming, and ever since, Christmas has meant he has to relive that tough moment.
In an interview with PageSix, Roebuck explained:
Roebuck has had a busy career since, including big roles in movies like The Fugitive and Agent Cody Banks, but he never worked with Columbus again.
Columbus Talked About It Recently
This all stemmed from a story Columbus recently recounted about filming Home Alone on The Wildmen Podcast, where the director explained that the studio would only pay for either Daniel Stern or Joe Pesci (who played Marv’s partner Harry), but not both. So Roebuck was cast and, according to Columbus, the first screen test with Roebuck and Pesci was “terrible.” Roebuck, however, disputes that version of the story, telling PageSix:
He added that he only worked with Pesci for one day. He also adds that, despite Columbus telling him they would work together (something Columbus also notes), that never happened, and they haven’t spoken since. Roebuck still doesn’t understand the reasoning behind his firing, but he doesn’t have any ill will towards Columbus, saying:
Ultimately, though, Roebuck didn’t star in the movie, and, at least according to Columbus, the director got the actor he wanted all along. It’s pretty hard to imagine the movie without Stern, but these events bring a little bit of a dark cloud over the casting. I guess in the end, Columbus did what he thought he had to do, but it’s easy to understand why Roebuck has mixed feelings about what many consider one of the best Christmas movies ever.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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