Ian McKellen's Comments About Late Friend Patrick Stewart Are Making Me Emotional

Since Sir Patrick Stewart’s passing , I have spent a great deal of time reading stories from his co-stars about his work and impact. It’s lovely to see tributes continue to pour in , but the sentiments that have truly hit me in my feels have come from Ian McKellen, Stewart's longtime best friend (and sometimes on-screen nemesis). While Sir McKellen broke his silence weeks ago, he just shared additional thoughts on his late comrade, and I may or may not need a tissue.

While Stewart and McKellen battled on the big screen as X-Men's Professor X and Magneto, respectively, the two seem inseparable in real life. They were actually so close that McKellen even officiated Stewart’s wedding to Sunny Ozell in 2013. So, when the actor stopped by Entertainment Tonight to promote his movie, Ebenezer, he got a chance to reflect on his friendship with Stewart, and his comments are just too sweet:

Well, what I thought about Sir Patrick of late is because he did his own version of Christmas Carol. He was a one-man show. He played all the characters. He did it on Broadway and did it on London’s West End a number of times. I think he toured with it. It’s a big part of his life. I just remember his friendship and his - A good man. Serious-minded. And always looking to make the world a better place, and he achieved that.

I think everyone would be better off having a friend who speaks about them as lovingly as McKellen discusses Stewart. To put it simply, the two were the definition of friendship goals, and the seasoned actors elevated everyone around them . I can't imagine it's easy for McKellen not having his good friend around, but I love that he's choosing to remember him in such a positive way.

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Of course, given McKellen’s role in Ebezener as Jacob Marley, it makes sense that his friend would be on his mind. Stewart's take on A Christmas Carol still serves as a high point in his career and a benchmark for stage acting in general. It seems I'm not the only one who is feeling a a way about this tribute either based on the comments of the Instagram video. I think toriyikes sums it best: “Making me cry in the afternoon!” Fans may agree after watch ingthe video below:

Shortly after Patrick Stewart's death was reported, Ian McKellen took to X to share a sentimental message. In it, the star reflected on his and Stewart's time serving at the Royal Shakespeare Company and discussed their subsequent work and endearing friendship.

While Stewart was greatly known for his work as an actor, McKellen’s words were a a sweet reminder that he was so much more. Yes, he was “serious-minded,” but he was also always up for a laugh and even gave his own eulogy back in 2015 at a Just for Laughs gala. There's a reason his roles as Professor X and Jean-Luc Picard are still iconic, and it's because the compassion that he put into the world. Just as McKellen said, he made it a little better, and that's something we should all remember.

Of course, it should be noted that we will the two X-Men alums together one more time when Avengers: Doomsday hits the 2026 schedule on December 18. The movie will now mark Stewart's final on-screen performance following his death at 86 due to Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. Trailers have already teased that Stewart's Professor X and McKellen's Magneto will share the screen again, and I'm not sure I'm prepared for that reunion.

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I'm confident that Patrick Stewart's final turn as the X-Men's leader will be satisfying and that his body of work as a whole will stand the test of time. More than that, though, if the comments from Ian McKellen and so many others are anything to go by, Stewart's kind spirit won't be forgotten either.