Final Destination Bloodlines Just Hinted At Another Gruesome Way To Die In Its Upcoming Movie, And I Think It's Worse Than The Log Truck Death

If you're like me, the experience of driving on a highway has never been the same since you watched the opening death vision in Final Destination 2. It remains the best precognitive sequence in the franchise, with the coup de grâce being the felled tree that falls off a lumber truck and slams through windshield on the driver's side of an on-coming car. I now can't see one of those vehicles without my heart quickening its pace. One could make the argument that this qualifies as traumatic – and after viewing the most recent preview for Final Destination: Bloodlines, I'm wondering if the 2025 film is going to leave me with a similar feeling about chewing on ice.

It has been nearly a decade-and-a-half since the theatrical release of Final Destination 5, but the new tease for the latest sequel has me thinking that audiences will be delivered an installment that fully grasps what makes this series so great. You can check out the new look at the upcoming horror movie via Twitter below:

Still thirsty? Trailer Tomorrow. #FinalDestination pic.twitter.com/723n8b6G1oMarch 24, 2025

It seems beyond clear where this is going, and despite a total lack of violence in the teaser itself, I can still practically feel phantom cuts on my palate. I really hope the sequence in the film ends up going to the extreme in playing with the ultimate payoff, with the character who ends up handling the drink secretly full of glass endlessly chomping on ice until they discover that their mouth has been filled with blood and pain.

This is the second teaser that has arrived online for Final Destination: Bloodlines, with the first landing in February and previewing a tremendous Rube Goldberg-esque machination set in a piercing/tattoo parlor. For those of you who missed it or just want to give it another watch, you can check it out below:

More Final Destination! Every Death Scene From The Final Destination Movies, Ranked

With a cast primarily full of up-and-comers and the late Tony Todd reprising his role as role as William Bludworth, Final Destination: Bloodlines follows a college student who is haunted by nightmarish dreams about her family's violent deaths.

Guy Busiek, whose credits include Ready Or Not and the two most recent Scream movies, wrote the screenplay with Lori Evans Taylor based on a story idea that they developed with MCU Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts. The movie is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, and after what has felt like an interminably long wait, it will be arriving in theaters everywhere on May 16. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more about new sequel in the weeks leading up to its release, and keep an eye out for the trailer dropping tomorrow.

And for those of you who are now feeling in the mood to revisit all of the previous installments of the Final Destination franchise, all of the movies are presently available to stream with a Max subscription.