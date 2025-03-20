Disney Announced Coco 2, And I Have A Wild Theory About What The Story Could Be

While some may think Pixar should be focusing on its 2025 movie release Elio, which hits theaters June 20th, the animation studio already has its eyes on a 2029 feature. Bob Iger broke the bug news during the Disney 2025 annual shareholder meeting, announcing that the studio is in early development on Coco 2. I’m not sure what the animators and storytellers are planning, but I already have a wild theory about what we could see when we reunite with Miguel and the rest of his family.

In case you don’t remember, the first film followed Miguel, a 12-year-old boy who accidentally entered the Land of the Dead and wound up discovering the truth about his great, great grandfather. By the end, Miguel manages to convince his living family that Hector isn’t the enemy of their family and helps Mama Coco peacefully cross over.

Given that much of the first movie took place in the vibrant Land of the Dead, I can’t help but theorize that the sequel will take place in Miguel’s hometown, Santa Cecilia, and show off even more Latin culture. Specifically, I think one of Miguel’s ancestors is going to accidentally cross over into the Land of the Living during Día de Los Muertos and somehow get stuck there.

It's unlikely that Hector will be the one to cross over since his story was already explored in Coco, however. And Mama Coco just crossed over in a deeply emotional scene, so it would be nice to see her spend some time with her parents, whom she clearly missed. However, any other member of Miguel’s family tree could be fair game.

Perhaps Mama Coco’s other daughter, Victoria, a.k.a. the sister of Miguel’s grandmother Elena, will be the one to find herself stuck in the Land of the Living once again. Not a lot is known about Victoria, and she wasn’t married when she passed away. Given that so much of her character is a mystery, she could be the perfect main character for a sequel.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

One way I could see this working is if someone from Victoria’s past decides to put a photo of her on their family’s ofrenda — maybe a long-lost lover who is nearing their own death. This could lead to Victoria separating from the rest of the deceased Rivera family while walking across the bridge as she is called to visit this living person. By the time she’s ready to reunite with her own family, the bridge could have closen trapping her in the Land of the Living.

Since Victoria also grew up in Santa Cecilia, it would be easier for her to find her family’s home and connect with Miguel, who knows what it’s like to be trapped in the wrong world. That is, assuming he can actually see her since the Living generally can’t see the Dead.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At least, that’s the type of story I would be pitching to Pixar right now as they figure out what a Coco 2 will look like. One thing that’s certain is that the sequel will have large shoes to fill considering Coco won two Academy Awards. With the original creative team returning for the sequel, I’d say we’re in good hands, and we should get the tissues ready since Disney's bound to create a movie that'll make us cry again.

You can stream Coco with an active Disney+ subscription, and don’t forget to check out all the other upcoming Pixar movies coming out in the next few years.