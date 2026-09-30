Disney’s Not Stressing Over Bob Chapek’s ‘Yawner’ Book, But It’s Lawyering Up For Another Release

This week, former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek put out a memoir, which covers his for the 30 years working at the company. In 2022, the media executive was notably ousted from his CEO job after just under three years in the position, and that came amid reported tension between him and Bob Iger since. Now, new reports claim Disney isn’t worried about the book but is allegedly already taking legal action for a different reason.

Disney Reportedly Isn’t Worried About Bob Chapek’s New Book

Bob Chapek’s Behind The Castle Walls: My Thirty Years at the Happiest Place on Earth just hit bookshelves this past Tuesday and is reportedly quite exhaustive. However, per an insider’s comments, the book is being looked at as “a bit of a yawner” by Disney's top brass and isn’t causing any concern from inside the company’s walls. Per a report from Page Six, the House of Mouse isn’t panicked at all by the new book, with the source alleging that “the Chapek thing is done and dusted” as far as the company is concerned.

Aside from outlining Chapek’s thirty-year journey with Disney, the book also apparently references Iger’s purported interference amid his tenure as CEO. Amidst the book’s release, Chapek recently said he doesn’t “have a beef with Bob Iger”, but he does have “beef with what Bob Iger did when he desired to get his job back.” Chapek claimed that when Iger took over his job, he wasn't acting on behalf of the company or the shareholders.

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The Other Reason Why The House Of Mouse Is Lawyering Up

More on Bob Chapek (Image credit: CNBC) Does Bob Chapek Have ‘Beef’ With Disney? Why He Came Out And Wrote His New Book

While Chapek’s memoir isn’t reportedly causing concern to The Walt Disney Company, another upcoming book is. The Wall Street Journal’s Robbie Whelan has a book on the way called The House of Mouse: Bob Iger and the War of Succession at Disney, which is set to come out on December 1. Per Puck News, Disney has hired Hollywood anti-media litigator Charles Harder, who famously represented Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit filed by Stormy Daniels. Over the years, Harder has also represented numerous celebrities for cases regarding misappropriation of their names and likeness.

Per the book's synopsis, The House of Mouse will track Bob Iger’s rise in power at The Walt Disney Company and go “inside the rooms” where he negotiated four massive mergers for Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox. Some believe that Bob Chapek is one of Whelan’s many sources for the book’s material.

Allegedly, Harder has been sending a series of “threatening letters” to the book's publisher, HarperCollins, asking for information about its contents. They are reportedly asking the publisher to see the book beforehand to fact check it. Previously, the WDC refused to be part of the book.

While we wait for more information on The House of Mouse, you can check out what new Disney movies and upcoming Walt Disney World attractions are on the way under the management of current CEO Josh D’Amaro.