NCIS Shared A Very Funny Clip With Us About What Michael Weatherly's Tony Is Actually Up To In DC

Tony DiNozzo is coming back on NCIS, but now we know he is struggling a bit to get his satellite office set up for Salus Mondiale in Washington, D.C. As seen in a new clip NCIS shared with CinemaBlend, we now know there was a problem getting his office ready, which means, at least in the short-term, he has to embrace the hilarious concept of "Quiet Tuesdays."

In the exclusive clip seen above, CinemaBlend has a first look at Michael Weatherly's return to the 2026 TV schedule. It seems like he's not a fan of the shared workspace, so I don't blame him for jumping at a chance to help out his friends at NCIS.

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Why Is Tony DiNozzo Back In NCIS?

One of the major reasons Tony DiNozzo is back in NCIS has to be that fans love Michael Weatherly, but we've also been given real reasons for a return by the franchise itself. We've learned that Tony has set up a satellite office for the security firm he launched in the short-lived (but dearly missed)Tony & Ziva.

It's not lost on me that NCIS dealt with a security breach at the end of last season, which resulted in McGee's son being blackmailed to cooperate with them. It has me thinking we'll see Tony step in to help the team figure out the source of the leak and rub shoulders with some of the cast members who weren't around last time he was on the CBS series. It also makes me think this plan may have been in the works for quite some time.

(Image credit: Darren Michaels/CBS)

NCIS Will Feature A Lot Of Returning Actors

We're ramping up to new episodes right now, and Tuesday nights on CBS will feature a lot of NCIS nostalgia, as other past stars dominate the evening. LL Cool J has moved from L.A. to the new New York spinoff, and Mark Harmon will appear on camera as Gibbs in Origins.

More On NCIS The Weird Thing That’s Happening To Michael Weatherly After Switching From Tony & Ziva To NCIS

If you're someone who has followed NCIS for years, this will be a fall season to remember. We've also gotten teases there will be more stars popping up across these shows as well, which has me hopeful for Ziva to appear in a scene at some point. (It's be great even if it is for a fleeting moment).

As for what's on tap for the rest of Season 24, I'm eager to see how McGee responds to his son having pulled a gun on Nick. We've already learned that no one is going to die in this standoff, but a shot rang out that could reveal someone was injured. Did Nick get shot, or was he forced to shoot McGee's son?

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Whatever goes down, it's sure to be an exciting season. Beyond the hacking situation, there's also the whole storyline in which Parker and Gibbs worked together off-camera to kill the man who murdered Director Vance. Vigilante justice is still illegal, and I can't help but wonder if Parker will face consequences for that should anything be uncovered in the investigation.

Get ready for some exciting television when NCIS returns to CBS on October 6th. Tony DiNozzo is back, and I don't want to miss a second of the action, so I have my calendar set!