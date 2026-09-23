Those Avengers: Doomsday Scenes Leaked From Endgame Screenings Because We Can't Have Nice Things

There’s a lot of hype that typically accompanies Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and that’s certainly been the case with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Unfortunately, leaks have also been a recurring problem when it comes to these high-profile releases. It would seem this is also the case with the forthcoming Avengers: Endgame Encore, which was previously confirmed to have direct ties to Doomsday. Those connections have since leaked (and it’s further evidence that we can’t have nice things).

Several scenes from Encore have been making the rounds on X following early screenings, and they’ve been getting scrubbed due to copyright violations. Be warned, that we’re mentioning light details about four scenes. One of those involves Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, who’s set to return in Doomsday.

Without getting too specific, this Rogers-centric moment is an extension of a scene from the original Endgame cut and sees him interacting with a surprising visitor. Other leaked scenes involve the TVA – Time Variance Authority and Bruce Banner, which provides context on his whereabouts after his arrest in the box office hit Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Finally, there’s a moment involving Doctor Doom (played by the returning Robert Downey Jr.), which serves as a parallel to a major moment from Tony Stark’s own history.

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Obviously, it's not legal that this material has somehow made its way online, and it's being scrubbed rather quickly, but it's not a surprise there are folks out there doing this. We've seen this with big Disney releases in the past. Remember all the leaks Star Wars faced? With all of the rumors swirling, I can't say I'm surprised the footage is getting around.

Over the past few months, Marvel Studios and directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been hyping up Encore and saying that fans must see it before checking out Doomsday later this year. The Russos previously confirmed that the movie would contain additional footage that was set amidst the story of their upcoming Marvel movie. So, on that token, it makes sense that some of Encore’s scenes would have the content lightly described above.

The Russos have been keeping Doomsday secrets close to the vest and, of course, they’ve been incredibly tight-lipped about what to expect from its 2027 follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars. However, producer Kevin Feige did confirm that while Endgame was all about “endings,” Secret Wars is more about “beginnings” and setting the table for the future. I read that as the cap-wearing studio head teasing that MCU continuity will look quite different within the next few years.

Before we get too ahead of ourselves on that, we still have Encore and Doomsday to look forward to. While it’s a shame about the leaks, fans who don’t want to be spoiled entirely can actively work to avoid them. I can say that, for myself, my opening night screening of Endgame back in 2019 was truly sweet, and that was not only because of the film’s quality but also due to me going in with fresh eyes.

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Check out Avengers: Endgame Encore when it hits theaters on September 25, and check out Avengers: Doomsday, which opens on December 18. Also, grab a Disney+ subscription and catch up on other MCU films of the Multiverse Saga.