Wednesday Season 3 Just Wrapped Production, And Now I Have A Theory About When It Could Come Out

It’s been over a year since Wednesday Season 2 premiered, so naturally I’ve been antsy and excited lately about returning to Nevermore Academy. While the series definitely won’t be on the 2026 TV schedule, I do have a pretty good guess about when Season 3 might come out now that we have an update on where production is at.

Wednesday Season 3 has been filming since early this year in Europe. As it was just announced on this fine Wednesday, shooting has officially wrapped. Check out the update here:

What a spooky season treat! Wednesday might be my favorite show to watch with a Netflix subscription these days, so knowing we’re one step closer to seeing what’s next is exciting stuff. But of course, the question that immediately entered my brain was when the release date for the new season might be. This time I have an educated guess.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Since we’ve had two previous Wednesday seasons now, there’s a familiar pattern that’s begun to form. For Season 1, the series wrapped production in March 2022 before hitting Netflix and becoming an overnight phenomenon eight months later in late November. The same timeline was repeated for Season 2, which wrapped filming in December 2024 before the season hit streaming eight months later in August of last year.

With that in mind, I think we should expect to see Wednesday Season 3 in May 2027! It feels like a long time, but honestly, I know I’m going to blink my eyes (unlike Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday) and spring will be here. The time window also feels right to me, given this season is set to take place in Paris. There’s no better time to visit Paris than in spring, right? Though I don’t exactly expect Wednesday to be thrilled about finding herself in the City of Love.

The new season will see a number of exciting new names joining the cast. Winona Ryder has been cast in an undisclosed role, making for a fun Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reunion between her and Ortega. Additionally, we know Eva Green will play Wednesday’s long-lost aunt, Ophelia, and Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey is also one of the new big-name cast members.

While I’ve been very excited for Season 3, Jenna Ortega also had me worried when she made some recent comments that made me think that Wednesday could be coming to an end soon. She said the Netflix show has been “coming to a head” and she’s “getting ready to enter this next chapter” in her life. I have to wonder if this season will start to feel like the beginning of the end or not.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Wednesday isn’t coming back super soon, Jenna Ortega does have a movie on the 2026 release schedule called Klara and the Sun, hitting theaters on October 15.