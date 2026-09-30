Star Trek: Picard's Showrunner Would Still Love To Do A Follow-Up. Why Paramount Better Hit Him Up

Former Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas may be busy with the upcoming release of Marvel's VisionQuest, but he's still up for returning to the classic sci-fi franchise. The man who brought the TNG crew and other stars back to the screen is ready again to make his pitch for a follow-up happen. Nevertheless, he also has one caveat.

Matalas caught up with TrekMovie.com at the premiere of The Sixty-Year Mission, a documentary about the history of Trek. In the lead-up to his upcoming Marvel show, the creator was asked about whether he still wanted to make his previously pitched Picard follow-up. Matalas confirmed that was the case and talked about how it'd need to change. Paramount, if you're listening, don't miss this opportunity:

It wouldn’t be exactly the same. I think too much time has passed. But I think there are elements of that idea that are right, which is a younger generation and an older generation coming together. But I don’t know that it would be exactly the same thing now.

For Star Trek fans out of the loop, here's the situation. As of this writing, there are zero Trek shows in active development, and Starfleet Academy and (possibly) Strange New Worlds will air their final seasons in 2027. Additionally, it seems as though Paramount will not renew its contract with Alex Kurtzman, who has led the franchise over the past decade. If ever there was a time to contact Terry Matalas about returning for his Picard follow-up, it's now.

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At this point, it's public knowledge that Terry Matalas previously pitched this idea, but the franchise had a roadmap laid out for future shows that didn't allow for a new one to spring up. Matalas ultimately moved on, despite passionate pleas from fans for Paramount to reconsider.

It was also revealed by Jeri Ryan that she was later approached to do a follow-up for Picard, but she passed on it because she felt like it wasn't what fans wanted. Clearly, there was some interest in making this project happen, so I think the door is open to make another pitch.

The only detail we know for sure is that Paramount has made it clear the main goal is to get a new Star Trek movie in theaters. Spider-Man: Homecoming writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are writing a script, and have compared it to the Denzel Washington films Crimson Tide and Training Day.

Right now, there are no immediate announcements regarding what's next with Star Trek when it comes to TV, but why not scoop up Terry Matalas now before another big IP does? To me, it feels like a no-brainer of a decision, especially when Season 3 of Picard sparked mainstream interest in the franchise. The company already let Metalas get away once, they really shouldn't let that happen again.

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All seasons of Picard are available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription right now. Season 3 remains my favorite, though I find the series as a whole quite enjoyable and need to give it a rewatch.