Fans Think Marvel Really Dropped The Ball By Not Producing One Chris Evans-Led Project

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While all eyes are on the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday, more information about about previous installments are still trickling out. Case in point: fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are mad that one Chris Evans-led project never actually came to fruition. Let's break it all down.

Folks are hyped to see Chris Evans back as Steve Rogers as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, especially with The Russo Brothers back behind the camera. During an interview with CBR about Endgame, Joe Russo confirmed that they floated around the idea of seeing Cap return the Infinity Stones at the end of Endgame. As the filmmaker put it:

I think we toyed around with an idea of like, 'Is there a montage where he puts the stones back?' We felt like it just played past the ending. We were like, 'It seems like much more complicated than a montage could sustain.' And so we didn't do it.

Exactly what happened to Captain America as he returned the Infinity Stones to the MCU timeline is one of the biggest remaining questions about the last Avengers movie. He seemingly succeeded in this before getting his dance with Peggy, but what were those adventures like?

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Steve Rogers had to return the Infinity Stones that the Avengers procured during the Time Heist in order to avoid causing alternate realities. Unfortunately we didn't get that montage in Avengers: Endgame. During the same interview, the journalist told Joe Russo that fans would still love to see it. The director responded by saying:

I think that's a great idea. How about a movie?

Honestly, sign me up. There are a ton of unique adventures that Captain America could go on when returning the Infinity Stones, and characters from throughout the MCU timeline he would have to interact with. What's more, fans seem to be agree.

The Russo Brothers' comments about this scrapped idea for Cap quickly went viral, and fans started sounding off online. The comments section of IGN's Instagram post about these quotes are filled with responses, some of which read:

How this was never turned into a series is an epic fail. A stone per episode? SMH lights out

I honestly thought we would see him return the soul stone and see the red skull again during the new endgame encore

I think everyone would like to see Steve returning the stones, especially the soul stone to Red Skull.

This should've been a full movie. "Captain America: Lost in Time"

I mean, they still can. What's stopping them?

Did they lie? Whether its a movie or a limited series, clearly fans would love to see what adventures Captain America went on before showing up as an old man in Endgame. After all, who doesn't want to see him bring all the Infinity Stones back to their place in the timeline, especially if he gets to interact with certain characters?

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As you can see in the comments, fans' FOMO is real. They particularly would love to see what happened when Steve reunited with Red Skull on Vormir to return the Soul Stone. After all, Red Skull was the villain in Captain America: The First Avenger, so they have history. Add in the fact that he watched Natasha sacrifice herself in order to bring the Soul Stone home, and there's another fascinating layer that could be explored.

(Image credit: Marvel)

As one fan pointed out, its not too late for a movie or series to make this happen. Chris Evans is returning as Cap in Doomsday, so he's already out of retirement. Why not give the people what they want?

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Folks can see Avengers Endgame: Encore in theaters now, or stream the original cut on Disney+.