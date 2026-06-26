Disney's Next Animated Movie Is Finally Bringing Back Something I Missed While Watching Toy Story 5

Ever since I was a kid, it’s been a tradition to see all the animated movies from Walt Disney Animation and Pixar. Something that was always especially fun about the experience of seeing both studio's films in theaters growing up was the original shorts that would play beforehand. But in recent years, the House of Mouse hasn’t been doing them much. That’s thankfully going to change with one of the next of upcoming Disney movies, Hexed!

There's Exciting News For The Next Animated Disney Movie

For the past handful of latest Disney animated releases (Toy Story 5, Hoppers, Zootopia 2, Elio, Moana 2 and Inside Out 2), shorts have not gone before them. But Hexed is getting one. Check out the announcement below:

A post shared by Walt Disney Animation Studios (@disneyanimation) A photo posted by on

It’s 6/26, so it’s the perfect day for Walt Disney Animation to announce the return of the animated Stitch to the big screen ahead of the live-action Stitch getting a sequel. We're getting a new short called Lilo & Scratch, and it’s debuting exclusively in theaters with this November’s new Disney flick.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The poster does an excellent job of communicating what we’re in for with this short, too, without giving it all away. It seems like maybe Stitch will meet another experiment like him that’s similar to a kitten. But apparently he’s “finally met his match” and Scratch will likely be even more destructive than he is. I’m so nostalgic for this. I can’t wait.

What's Been Going On With Disney Shorts?

It’s funny that this news has just come out, because after I went out to see the current box office smash Toy Story 5 in theaters last week, I did think about the time when shorts used to be part of the Disney animated movie experience. And I got kind of sad the tradition has gone away. The last time you might have seen one in theaters was in 2023 when Disney was celebrating its 100th anniversary and Once Upon A Studio played before Wish or when Carl’s Date came before Pixar’s Elemental.

Before 2023, Disney has been tapering off on shorts, previously only pairing one with 2021’s Encanto, called Far From The Tree and Us Again was the first short in five years when it played before Raya and the Last Dragon. I personally think it's such a bummer that’s been the case. Growing up there were so many memorable shorts I thought of long after leaving the theater. I'm think about Paperman playing before Wreck-It Ralph, Bao before Incredibles 2 or Lava before Inside Out.

Sure, most shorts can be watched nowadays with a Disney+ subscription, but seeing a new one with an audience right before a new Disney movie is such a treat. I’m so happy it’s coming back this holiday season for Hexed, in theaters on November 25.