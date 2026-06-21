Toy Story 5’s Box Office Debut Smashed Records, But How Did Disclosure Day Fare Against The Horror Hits?

While I’m here each Sunday to break down all the fun bits about the weekend’s box office, I’m sure nobody needs to hear from me that Toy Story 5 took the No. 1 spot upon hitting the 2026 movie release calendar. Of course it did, and of course it broke records along the way. For instance, its $160 million is the most any movie in the franchise has made in its first three days, and by a large margin.

For me, though, the biggest mystery coming into today was how last week’s winner Disclosure Day would fare in its second weekend in release — and if it could hold off the trio of horror movies that have taken possession of the Top 5 for so long that Backrooms’ Kane Parsons has even turned 21 since then. He was 20 years old.

Take a look at the Top 10 below, per The Numbers, then we’ll get into just how monumental Toy Story 5’s debut was and if Steven Spielberg’s aliens have a long-term chance against the One Wish Willow, the liminal spaces below Clark’s furniture store and the Wayans Brothers.

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Weekend Box Office: June 19-21, 2026

* denotes new release

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND TOTAL DOMESTIC TOTAL LAST WEEK THEATERS 1. Toy Story 5* $160,000,000 $160,000,000 N/A 4,425 2. Disclosure Day $17,000,000 $78,284,000 1 3,824 3. Obsession $14,200,000 $215,835,000 2 3,053 4. Backrooms $7,311,310 $175,191,407 4 2,851 5. Scary Movie $6,700,000 $97,563,000 3 2,725 6. Masters of the Universe $5,599,541 $56,914,098 5 2,517 7. The Mandalorian & Grogu $3,900,000 $171,764,990 6 2,000 8. Leviticus* $2,747,500 $2,747,500 N/A 1,076 9. The Death of Robin Hood* $2,621,675 $2,621,675 N/A 1,762 10. Michael $2,185,000 $367,915,000 7 1,434

Toy Story 5 Is The Biggest Domestic Release Of The Year So Far

So just how good is that $160 million? For one thing, it knocks The Super Mario Galaxy Movie out of the top spot for having 2026’s biggest premiere weekend. The Universal video game sequel opened to $131.7 million back in April.

As for worldwide debuts, however, Mario retains first place. Toy Story 5 added $152 million internationally for a global total of $312 million. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie opened to $372.5 million, but that total included more international markets than the Pixar product, as well as Wednesday and Thursday showings.

Toy Story 5’s opening already puts it in the Top 10 of the year’s highest-grossing movies — at No. 9 behind Hoppers domestically ($166 million) and No. 9 behind The Mandalorian & Grogu globally ($321.8 million). I’d say we should expect to see Tim Allen, Tom Hanks and Joan Cusack’s animated film continue to climb those ranks.

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(Image credit: Pixar)

Pixar is likely extremely happy with ticket sales this weekend, as Toy Story 5 had the second-best opening for an animated movie in the U.S. and Canada after the studio’s own Incredibles 2 ($182.6 million), as well as Pixar’s best worldwide opening of all time (excluding China) behind Inside Out 2 ($384 million).

With a budget of $250 million before marketing costs, Toy Story 5 likely needs to make around $600 million to break even, and it’s well on its way after a strong first three days and lots of summer to go.

How Toy Story 5's Premiere Compares To The Rest Of The Franchise

We know that this weekend's release was the best of the franchise, but just how did the other movies fare in comparison? Below you'll find every Toy Story movie's domestic opening-weekend pull:

Toy Story 5 (2026): $160 million

$160 million Toy Story 4 (2019): $120.9 million

$120.9 million Toy Story 3 (2010): $110.3 million

$110.3 million Toy Story 2 (1999): $80.5 million*

$80.5 million* Toy Story (1995): $29.1 million

*Toy Story 2 ran in one theater for five days before its wide release on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving in 1999. This total reflects its earnings through that Sunday.