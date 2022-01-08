Disney Parks Hotel Is Getting New Frozen, Other Princess Theming, And Now I Wanna Go

Frozen has been a staple of the Disney canon for nearly a decade. But now, it’s going to become a more permanent fixture at Disneyland Paris. Along with other Disney Princess films, the beloved fairytale will be a new feature at a popular Disney Parks hotel. And now, I really wanna go!

The Disneyland Hotel – a “flagship icon” of Paris’ Disneyland Park – just began major renovations, according to the Disney Parks Blog,. In addition to upgrades and enhancements to their accommodations, like the implementation of an online check-in system, the hotel will also be getting a royal makeover.

Updated guest rooms and suites will be decorated to invoke imagery from popular Disney Princess films, including Beauty And the Beast, Cinderella, Tangled and, of course, Frozen. Whether that means Anna and Elsa will be incorporated into the decor, or they’ll take a more subtle approach to the aesthetics remains to be seen. Details are scarce as to exactly what these rooms will look like when they are unveiled to guests, though the Disney Parks Blog has said the goal of integrating the popular franchises into the 5-star hotel is a “renewed, immersive experience.”

As a Disney fan, I can say that this is definitely exciting news! When it comes to the company's other parks, it's always nice to see the presence of some of the most iconic characters from across history. So this seems like a nice next step for enhancing things a bit I mean, to be honest, I personally wouldn't mind kicking back and relaxing with an Olaf's likeness in my room.

In addition to these renovations, the Disneyland Hotel will also expand numerous aspects, including its dining and fitness options, and reimagine its Princess for a Day experience. It sounds like the overall goal is to make guests feel like royalty during their stay. It’s definitely an improvement on another recent change at Disneyland Paris – the response after they stopped making Mickey Waffles was less than complimentary.

Disney Parks is known for its beautiful accommodations. The company offers a variety of places for guests to stay, including a luxurious Disneyland resort that features an Imagineers-designed Tenaya Stone spa . Borrowing from fan-favorite Disney characters and franchises is not new to Disney Parks Hotels, either. There’s a Star Wars themed hotel at Disney World, and that park’s Contemporary Resort just had an Incredibles -style makeover .

In the last two years, the company have experienced a lot of ups and downs as it's navigated the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic. After historic closures, it's slowly begun reopening. But some of the attractions and resorts that fans were used to did not come back – and other staples of the experience, like the online reservation system and the FastPass – have seen major changes.